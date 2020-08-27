Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product Type,Application, and Region.

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass market was valued at US$ 1.7Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.56Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.68% during a forecast period.

The smart phone screen protectors that are accessible at low price points are projected to disrupt the market of scratch resistant glass. The enlarged retail presence of these products and the ease of application are the major factors driving the demand for these screen protectors. The high penetration of these products and presence of this glass type in premium smart phones is likely to negatively affect the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the global scratchresistant glass market is projected to witness high growth because of an extensive increase in the use of mobile phones. Growing implementation of advanced technology by smart phone manufacturers is expectedto act as the major driver for this market growth. The smart phone industry is currently driven by developing economies like India, China, and South Korea because of growing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, however USA is a market leader by size in smartphone market.

Based on product typesegment, Chemically-strengthened glass is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, because of its large-scale application in smartphones & tablets. The sapphire glass product type is projected to be the second-largest product type in the scratch-resistant glass market in 2017 because of thegrowing application of sapphire glass in smartwatches and optical windows.

On the basis of application segment, Smartphones & tablets areexpected to hold largest market share during forecast period, because of the growing demand for scratch-resistant glass from smartphones & tablet applications and the increasing penetration of scratch-resistant glass in electronics and automotive applications.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to hold largest market share during forecast period. India and China are main markets for scratch-resistant glass because of theincreasing demand for scratch-resistant glass from the smartphones & tablets application in these countries. Also, these countries have shown a rapid increase in smartphone users in the recent past that is projected to continue over the forecast period.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Scratch-Resistant Glass Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Scratch-Resistant Glass Market.

Scope of Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, by Product Type

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Thermoplastics Elastomer & Thermoplastic Polyurethane

• Silicone

• Polyolefins

• Others

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, by Application

• Smartphones & Tablets

• Automotive

• Interior Architecture

• Electronics

• Others

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market

• Corning Incorporated

• Asahi Glass

• Nippon Electric Glass

• Guardian Industries

• Monocrystal

• Rubicon Technology

• Kyocera Group

• Crystalwise Technology

• Edmund Optics

• Schott AG

• Saint-Gobain

• Crystal Applied Technology

• Swiss Jewel Company

• Thorlabs

• Precision Sapphire Technologies.

