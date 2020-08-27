Global Underwater Concrete Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Laying Technique, Raw Material, Application and Region.

Global Underwater Concrete Market was valued US$ 188.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 230.90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.67 % during a forecast period.

Underwater concrete is concrete, which is used for the inhibition of concrete segregation under the water. Underwater concrete is extensively used in the construction of bridges, dams where the basis portion of the structure lies underwater.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increasing need for the repair and maintenance of the surviving underwater structures is one of the key drivers in the global underwater concrete market. Numerous kinds of admixtures are used in underwater concrete, which aids in reducing shrinkages, reinforcement the durability and inhibiting the erosion of concrete, which is expected to increase the demand for underwater concrete. The growing construction of dams and tunnels in the developing nations across the globe and the innovative constructions like swimming pools underwater concrete market. The growing demand for marine installations like underground shafts and port and harbor installations are also expected to increase the demand for underwater concrete.

The hydropower segment is expected to contribute the significant growth in the global underwater concrete market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for underwater concrete in hydro projects like the onstruction of hydropower generation plants. The rapid infrastructure of hydropower generations is credited to the growing efforts by national governments toward the development and adoption of renewable and clean hydro energy.

The cement raw material is expected to dominate the global underwater concrete market. An Introduction of portland cement is a key driver for cement raw material segment. The innovative cement has improved properties, which have assisted in a hassle-free placement of cement with the aid of anti-washout technology. These factors are expected to boost market growth.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be a leading region in the global underwater concrete market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for luxury amenities in the developed economies in the region. Rise in the construction of swimming pools and the presence of dedicated supply chain network among the raw material suppliers are expected to boost the growth in the underwater concrete market in the region. Increasing marine infrastructure developments coupled with the rising adoption of hydropower as an alternative energy source is also ample the growth in the underwater concrete market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global underwater concrete market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global underwater concrete market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Underwater Concrete Market

Global Underwater Concrete Market, By Laying Technique

• Pumping technique

• Tremie Method

• Hydro Valve Method

• Others

Global Underwater Concrete Market, By Raw Material

• Admixtures

• Aggregates

• Cement

• Others

Global Underwater Concrete Market, By Application

• Hydropower

• Marine

• Shore protection

• Underwater repairs

• Tunnels

• Swimming pools

• Others

Global Underwater Concrete Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Underwater Concrete Market

• Conmix Ltd

• HeidelbergCement Group

• M CON Products Inc.

• Sika AG

• Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

• Rockbond SCP Ltd

• FOX Industries

• KING Construction Products

• Unibeton Ready Mix

• Argyll Resources

• Underground Supply, Inc.

• Wieser Concrete Products Inc.

• MUHU Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

• Nautilus Dive-Company GmbH

• Underwater Construction Corporation.

• Lafarge Tarmac

