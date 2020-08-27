Global Injection Molding Machine Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Machine Type, Clamping Force, End-Use Industry,and Region.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

An Injection molding machine is used to manufacture plastic products by the injection molding process. It contains two main parts, an injection unit, and a clamping unit.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increased emphasis on the usage of energy-efficient machines is projected to boost the growth of the global injection molding machine market. Growing awareness about energy saving among the consumers is expected to propel the growth of the global injection molding machine market. Growing manufacturing rates and rapid production through injection molding is one of the key drivers in the global injection molding machine market. Rising demand for lightweight and complex automotive and electronic components is also expected to increase the demand for injection molding machines (IMM). Additionally, advancements in the hybrid machine and surge in the use of all-electric injection molding machines are expected to drive the growth of the global injection molding machines market.

All-Electric injection molding machine is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global injection molding machine market. The electric injection molding machine is extensively used in the applications across electronics, packaging, and healthcare industries. Increasing the adoption of the electric injection molding machine is expected to contribute maximum share in the global injection molding machine market. The growing adoption of technology coupled with production costs of the manufacturing processes over the existing processes is expected to boost global injection molding machine market growth.

The Automotive segment is projected to dominate the global injection molding machine market. Injection molding machines find in an array of applications in the automotive industry. They are used to manufacture the most complex and critical parts, which include interior and exterior trim components, electronic subassemblies, and under-hood application components. The automotive industry is a vital application sector for injection molding technology. The injection molding machine is used for the production of the automotive devices like gearboxes, engines, locking mechanisms, turbochargers, steering systems, and various electronic systemswithin the automobiles. The injection molding machine offers high strength, which is expected to increase the demand in automotive sector.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be a leading region in the global injection molding machine market. Rising industrialization and rapid urbanization, technological developments, and growth in infrastructure are expected to increase demand for injection molding machines in this region. Increasing mass production in the end user industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and electronics industries are expected to impel the growth in the global injection molding machine market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for injection molding from developing countries like India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam is booming the global injection molding machine market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the Global Injection Molding Machine Market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global injection molding machine market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Injection Molding Machine Market

Global Injection Molding Machine Market, By Product Type

• Plastic

o Thermoplastics

o Thermosets

• Rubber

• Metal

o Powder

o Liquid

• Ceramic

• Others

Global Injection Molding Machine Market,By Machine Type

• Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

• All-Electric Injection Molding Machine

• Hybrid Injection Molding Machine

Global Injection Molding Machine Market,By Clamping Force

• 0–200 Ton-Force

• 201–500 Ton-Force

• Above 500 Ton-Force

Global Injection Molding Machine Market,By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Consumer Goods

• Packaging

• Healthcare

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Global Injection Molding Machine Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Injection Molding Machine Market

• Milacron Holdings Corp.

• Engel Austria GmbH

• Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg

• Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd

• Haitian International Holdings Limited

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

• The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

• Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

• Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

• Kraussmaffei Group GmbH

• Multiplas Enginery Co., Ltd.

• Mold Hotrunner Solutions Ltd.

• Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. Kg

• Nigata Machine Techno Company, Ltd.

• Huarong Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

• Negri Bossi S.P.A

• Oima SRL

• R.P. Injection SRL

• Borche North America Inc.

• SMF Maschinenfabrik GmbH

• Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd.

• Boco Pardubice Machines S.R.O.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.

• Woojin Plaimm Co., Ltd.

