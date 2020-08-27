Global Can Coatings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Can Coatings Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.02 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % .



Can coatings market is mainly driven by food and beverages industry. Can coatings enhances flexibility, adhesion, and resistance. Furthermore offers barrier to prevents corrosion and bacterial attack which in turn will prevent contamination.

Epoxy segment offers strong chemical and moisture resistance hence ruling the can coatings market. Epoxy-based resins provide protective layer separating foods and drinks from the metal. Without epoxies, the metal could be corroded and bacteria may contaminate the cans, harming the safety of their contents, but also their freshness, nutritional properties and organoleptic properties such taste and smell.

Can Coatings Market based on application has been segmented into food can, general line can, beverage can, aerosol can and others. Beverage cans segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period owing is due to their large consumption in emerging countries, enhanced lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes.

Geographically, the can coatings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the largest market for can coatings. Large demand from well-established food & beverages, chemical, personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Can Coatings market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Can Coatings market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Can Coatings market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Can Coatings market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Can Coatings Market, by Type:

• Epoxy

• Polyester

• Acrylic

• Others

Can Coatings Market, by Application:

• Food Can

• General Line Can

• Beverage Can

• Aerosol Can

• Others

Can Coatings Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of the Can Coatings Market:

• PPG (US)

• Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)

• Valspar (US)

• ALTANA (Germany)

• Toyochem (Japan)

• KANSAI PAINT (Japan)

• National Paints Factories (Jordan)

• TIGER Coatings (Germany)

• International Packaging Coatings (Germany)

• VPL Coatings (Germany)

• Axalta Coatings Systems LLC (US)

• RPM International Inc. (US)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• The Valspar Corporation (US)

• The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

