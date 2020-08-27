Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Manufacturing Process, Resin Type, End-Use Industry, Application and Region.

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.50 % during a forecast period.

The need for fuel-efficient vehicles and increasing use of carbon fiber prepreg in the aerospace, defense and various industries are some of the driving factors behind the growth of global carbon fiber prepreg market. Additionally, aerospace industry, user-friendly and environment-friendly characteristics of the composite is expected to boost market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The hot-melt process is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the hot-melt process existence high-speed production without generating any thermal stress on substrate materials.

The epoxy resin segment is expected to dominate the global carbon fiber prepreg market during the forecast period. The properties like high strength to weight ratio and enhance heat corrosion and moisture resistance of epoxy resin are suitable for applications like aerospace, defense, sports & leisure, and the wind among others.

On the other side, high manufacturing and processing cost is limiting the growth in the carbon fiber prepreg market. Reprocessing of carbon fiber prepregs is expensive, which can prove to be another factor responsible for hindering the growth of the global carbon fiber prepreg market. Deployment of a good product at reasonable prices is a major challenge for global carbon fiber prepreg manufacturers.

The automotive sector is expected to share a significant share in the global carbon fiber prepreg market. Carbon prepregs have experienced extensive usage in the automotive industry owing to their features like high strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistivity, and work ability. They are used as replacing metals in numerous automotive applications owing to their light-weight, which is expected to contribute to lesser fuel consumption. Some of the prominent key players in the automotive factors like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Chevrolet, and Lamborghini have committed themselves to increase the usage of carbon fiber-like CFRP components in their vehicles, which is expected to reduce weight.

North America region is expected to hold a significant share in the global carbon fiber prepreg market during the forecast period. An increasing demand forms the developed aerospace & defense. The rising usage of carbon fiber prepreg in the manufacturing of combat, commercial and transport aircraft is expected to boost the market growth in the region. The demand for extremely fuel-efficient vehicles and a strong protective coating is growing in the region. Additionally, some of the prominent key players in the United States are planning to rise their investments for the development of carbon prepregs, for usage in newer applications in the energy sector, which is expected to grow the consumption of carbon prepregs during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global carbon fiber prepreg market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global carbon fiber prepreg market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market, By Manufacturing Process

• Hot Melt Process

• Solvent Dip Process

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market, By Resin Type

• Epoxy Resin

• Phenolic Resin

• Thermoplastic Resin

• Bismaleimide Resin

• Polyimide Resin

• Other

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market, By End-Use Industry

• Aerospace & Defense

• Wind Energy

• Sports & Recreation

• Automotive

• Others

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

• Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

• PRF Composite Materials

• Barrday Corporation

• GMS Composites

• Hankuk Carbon

• ABC Composites

• Solvay

• Teijin Limited

• Park Electrochemical Corporation

• Axiom Materials

• Hc Composite

• Kineco

• Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd.

• North Thin Ply Technology

• TCR Composites

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Hexcel Corporation

• Gurit Holding Ag

• Royal Tencate N.V.

• SGL Group

