Global Peracetic Acid Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by End-Use Industry, by Application, by Region

Global Peracetic Acid Market was valued US$650.00 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast period.



Global Peracetic Acid market is segmented by end-use industry, by application and by region. Peracetic Acid market is segmented into Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Waste Water Treatment and Pulp & Paper. Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer are application segment of Peracetic Acid market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid) is an organic compound, which is a colourless liquid with a pungent odour close to acetic acid. Peracetic acid is used as an antimicrobial in various industrial as well as household processes, which includes food establishment, agricultural processes, medical facilities, lavatories and dairy processing plants, pasteurizers in breweries, wineries and beverage plants.

Global Peracetic Acid Market, by Region

Waste Water Treatment application segment demand is expected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Government initiatives to inculcate peracetic acid to treat wastewater are expected to benefit the demand growth.

The Disinfectant segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other application segments. It is an emerging application of peracetic acid. The major factor responsible for the growth of sterilants and Disinfectant is their increased demand in the food industry, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and other industrial products.

Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to emerging economies such as India and China. The growing health concerns in the developing countries will boost the market. North America peracetic acid market size was estimated to be over USD 176.3 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a robust rate.

Key players profiled and analyzed in the report

Ecolab Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Diversey Inc., Kemira Oyj, Evonik Industries, Acuro Organics Ltd., Thai Peroxide Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Solvay S.A., Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc., Loeffler Chemical Corporation, Hydrite Chemical Co., Airedale Chemical Company Ltd, Kemira Oyj, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Helios Group, Christeyns and Promox S.P.A are key players included in the Global Peracetic Acid market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Peracetic Acid Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Peracetic Acid Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Peracetic Acid Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Peracetic Acid Market the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Peracetic Acid Market:

Global Peracetic Acid Market ,by End-Use Industry

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverage

• Waste Water Treatment

• Pulp & Paper

Global Peracetic Acid Market, by Application

• Disinfectant

• Sterilant

• Sanitizer

Global Peracetic Acid Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global Peracetic Acid Market:

• Ecolab Inc.

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

• Diversey Inc.

• Kemira Oyj

• Evonik Industries

• Acuro Organics Ltd.

• Thai Peroxide Ltd.

• PeroxyChem LLC

• Solvay S.A.

• Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc.

• Loeffler Chemical Corporation

• Hydrite Chemical Co.

• Airedale Chemical Company Ltd

• Aditya Birla Chemicals

• Helios Group

• Christeyns

• Promox S.P.A

Global Peracetic Acid Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16674

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com