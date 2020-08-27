Global Industrial Gases Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Gas Type, Function, Transportation Mode, End-use Sector, and Region.

Global Industrial Gases Market was valued US$ 79.73 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 128.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6.14 % during a forecast period.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and preferring safe and fresh food with fewer additives, which is increasing the demand for industrial gases that can be used in place of the chemical ingredients. Thus, on account of the growth in food & beverage industry, the market for the industrial gases is expanding. Also, Ggrowing demand for high-grade industrial gases in healthcare is also a significant driver for the market. Thus, the wide applications of industrial gases in healthcare sector is boosting the market for industrial gases.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The stringent laws and regulations related to the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of industrial gases tend to decline the profit margin for the companies. And also the cost involved in the storage of industrial gases is very high. So, these factors can be a possible obstacle to the growth of the market.

According to gas type, oxygen is one of the largest used gas across various industries including steel, chemical, paper and pulp, and other industries. In the recent years, oxygen is finding increasing application in treating sewage and effluent from several industries.

Leading market players are adopted the main strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, investments, and partnerships & expansions to ensure their growth in the market.

Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for industrial gases because of growth of several associated end-user industries in this region. Asia Pacific, apart from being the largest market, is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for industrial gases. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was followed by North America and Europe. Though, these regional markets are expected to lose out some of their market share to the other developing markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The report presents in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into consideration the market shares of the prominent companies. It also offers information on unit shipments. These provide the key market contributors with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the industrial gases. The assessment comprises the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the trends, demands, drivers, challenges, and product analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global industrial gases market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global industrial gases market.

Scope of Global Industrial Gases Market

Global Industrial Gases Market, By Gas Type

• Oxygen

• Nitrogen

• Hydrogen

• Argon

• Acetylene

• Helium

• Carbon Dioxide

Global Industrial Gases Market, By Function

• Coolant

• Intermediate

• Insulators

• Others

Global Industrial Gases Market, By Transportation Mode

• Cylinder & packaged gas distribution

• Merchant liquid distribution

• Tonnage distribution Generation

Global Industrial Gases Market, By End-use Sector

• Metal manufacturing & fabrication

• Chemical

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Food & Beverage

• Electronics

• Others (mining, construction and power)

Global Industrial Gases Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Industrial Gases Market

• Praxair Inc. (U.S.)

• Airgas, Inc. (U.S.)

• Air Liquide S.A. (France)

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

• Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

• Messer Group (Germany)

• The Linde Group (U.S.)

• Southern Industrial Gas SDN. BHD. (Malaysia)

• nexAir LLC. (U.S.)

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

• Sig Gases Berhad

• BASF SE

• Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

