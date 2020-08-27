Global Naphtha Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Application, and Region

Naphtha Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Naphtha is colorless, flammable, and a volatile hydrocarbon usually isolated from the petroleum refineries through fractional distillation of crude oil or boiling coal tar. Naphtha is generally used as a solvent for dilute heavy crude oil to decrease its viscosity.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Naphtha Market Drivers and Restrains

The Naphtha Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because its use in jet fuel and about XX% of the naphtha produced is used in the petrochemical industry. The new naphtha demand of around XX Megaton forthcoming from the new cracker and reformer is largely countered by the demand loss of around XX Megaton due to the cracker shutdown. The Naphtha Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive because of the high potential, steady growth and abundant availability of cheaper alternatives such as shale gas and LPG of the naphtha market. Manufacturers in the naphtha are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological revolutions are also the key application areas of the manufacturers.

Naphtha Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of application, the global naphtha market is segmented into chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, gasoline and others. Chemicals segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, because of increasing demand from chemical industry. Naphtha is used in the chemical industry as a solvent for cleaning, diluting agent in bitumen extraction, in medicinal products and as a shoe polish additive.

On the basis of type, the global naphtha market is bifurcate into heavy and light naphtha. The report covers differentiates light and heavy naphtha demand, supply, and trade data. The Heavy Naphtha analysis covers naphtha with high aromatic and naphthenic content that is proper feed for reforming. While with significantly different applications light and heavy naphtha balances and prices are closely tangled.

Naphtha Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Naphtha market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand of naphtha in enormous construction and manufacturing activities as well as for plastic in industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

The North America regional naphtha market is expected to expand at XX % CAGR, while the Europe market is expected to increase at a XX % CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for naphtha from the petrochemical and oil industries in these regions.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Naphtha Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Naphtha Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Naphtha Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Naphtha Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Naphtha Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Naphtha Market

Naphtha Market, by Application

• Chemicals

• Petrochemicals

• Fertilizers

• Gasoline

• Others

Naphtha Market, by Type

• Heavy

• Light

Naphtha Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Naphtha Market, by Major Players

• British Petroleum

• Chevron

• ExxonMobil

• Shell

• CNPC

• Huarui Coal Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Keisham Global Trading

• Typical General Trading (L.L.C)

• Jch International Co., Ltd.

• Arham Petrochem Private Limited (APPL)

• Qingdao Yonghui Petroleum Chemical CO., LTD

• Premier Commodities, LLC

• Softplus General Trading L.L.C.

• Anglo Gulf Limited

