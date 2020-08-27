Polypropylene Catalyst Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Geography.

Polypropylene Catalyst Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue with CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer and it is produced through chain-growth polymerization from monomer propylene. Polypropylene belongs to group of polyolefin and is partially crystalline and non-polar. Polypropylene catalyst is majorly used in a fluidized bed reactor. Metallocene possesses various properties such as toughness, increased impact strength, control over molecular structure, improved clarity in films, and better characteristics of melting. The major drawback of metallocenes is that they are little expensive than ziegler-natta catalysts.

Polypropylene catalyst is required to support the production of polypropylene. Polypropylene catalysts is used to reduce the activation energy for the polymerization process thereby accelerating rate of the reaction and allowing it to proceed even under mild conditions. The increase in production of polypropylene is a major driver for the polypropylene catalyst market. The demand for polypropylene is increase in due to rise in the demand for lightweight polypropylene-based materials in different industries.

Rise in demand for polypropylene catalyst from various end use industries owing to growing demand for polypropylene based products is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global polypropylene catalyst market over the forecast period. R&D activities for the development of enhanced polypropylene catalyst.

Polypropylene catalyst market is segmented into type, manufacturing process, application, and region. On the basis of type, A Ziegler–Natta catalyst is a multi-sited catalyst comprising a transition metal and an organometallic co-catalyst. The demand for Ziegler-Natta catalyst is expected to increase during the forecast period, due to its lower cost compared to metallocene catalyst. In terms of manufacturing process, the gas phase process eliminates the need to remove or replace the catalyst after every reaction. However, use of the bulk phase process yields the catalyst in high amounts. The bulk-phase process takes place preferably in a loop reactor, wherein polypropylene is produced in a bulk.

In terms of region, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global polypropylene catalyst market which is followed by the European region. This can be attributed to rising demand for polypropylene catalyst in polypropylene production in the region. The markets in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to increase in consumption of polypropylene catalyst market in the region over the forecast period.

Some of the key prominent market players in the polypropylene catalyst market are AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Lyondell Basell, Univation Inc., W.R.Grace Chemicals, INEOS, Sinopec, Mitsui Chemicals, Albemarle, Clariant, and China Petrochemical. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. is a leading player in the global polypropylene catalyst market over the last few years. INEOS is planning to increase production capacities of its polypropylene manufacturing plants in Europe.

The Scope of the Polypropylene Catalyst Market:

Polypropylene Catalyst Market, by Type

• Ziegler-Natta Catalyst

• Metallocene Catalyst

Polypropylene Catalyst Market, by Manufacturing Process

• Bulk Process

• Gas Phase Process

Polypropylene Catalyst Market, by Application

• Films

• Fibres

• Tubes

• Injection-moulded Products

Polypropylene Catalyst Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Polypropylene Catalyst Market Key Players operating in the market:

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• BASF SE

• Lyondell Basell

• Univation Inc.

• W.R.Grace Chemicals

• Sinopec

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Albemarle

• Clariant

• China Petrochemical

• INEOS

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Evonik Industries AG

• Toho Titanium

• Sumitomo Chemicals

• Japan Polypropylene Corporation

