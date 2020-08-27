India Specialty Carbon Black Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Form, Application and Region.

India Specialty Carbon Black Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR 8.7% during a forecast period.



Specialty carbon black is a refined form of carbon black which comprises lesser level of ash, sulphur, metals and several other contamination. Carbon black particles are made from the four processes such as Thermal black, furnace black, acetylene black and lamp black. Carbon black comprises >95% of pure carbon with smaller amount of hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen and it is recognized as the commercial form of solid carbon. These carbon blacks are used as supplement for the enhancement of execution of conductivity, viscosity of materials. The carbon black has improve abundant through several industrial verticals. While, the growing necessity for new products is boosting the carbon black industry. Specialty carbon black has characteristic properties, like protection from ultraviolet rays, increases the conductivity of plastics, and intensify the visual application of several products are triggering its adoption.

The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of global and regional markets for Specialty Carbon Black with the rationales given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The specialty carbon black is an unadulterated carbon significantly utilized as support filler in the elastic products, tire, plastics and different items fabricating enterprises. Robust development in the car segment and extension of vehicle fabricating companies has expanded interest for tire items. Developing interest for tires in automobile industries is predicted to drive tire manufactures to extend their production bases and boost offers of specialty carbon black market in India during forecast period. Besides, the Indian government’s make hundred percent electric vehicle by 2030 under the new National Electric Mobility Mission Plan is relied upon to push the interest for automobiles in the future. This interest thus would help development in industries, for instance, tire industry, which use specialty carbon black as their essential crude material. Also, the interest for mechanical elastic, for example, in transport lines and hoses is anticipated to emphatically impact the interest for specialty carbon black in India throughout forecast period. Also, greater conductive properties such as lesser amount of sulfur and metal aids in providing shield against UV radiations, which drives the utilization of specialty carbon black products in the automotive sector. The India Specialty Carbon Black Marketplace is growing rapidly, as applications in a widespread ranges of industrial segments generate new opportunities for stakeholders.

The report on India Specialty Carbon Black Market covers segments By Form, Application and Region. The Form segment includes Granules and Powder. In the Form segment of India Specialty Carbon Black Market, the granule sub-segment held a leading shares due to low price and ease of transportation in emerging countries. The Application segment is sub-segmented into Inks & Toners, Battery Electrodes, Paints & Coating, Plastics and Others (Rubber, etc.). The Battery Electrodes sub-segment holds significant share of the market, due to increase in the demand for lithium-ion batteries led by the growth in the demand for consumer electronics products and electric vehicles has driven the demand for battery materials.

Based on regional segment, the India Specialty Carbon Black Market is sub-segmented into South India, North India, West India and East India. Regarding revenue, South India built up a noticeable share of the India Specialty Carbon Black Market because of the low manufacture cost, greatest utilization, and development in enormous volume transport of specialty carbon black by other Indian regions. The market in South India is projected to develop at a rapid rate throughout the forecasted period. North India and different regions likewise held a substantial share of the India Specialty Carbon Black Market and these regions are probably going to augment at a satisfactory pace throughout the forecasted period.

Key players operating in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market are SKI Carbon Black Pvt. Ltd., Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd., Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Imerys, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., Birla Carbon, Ampacet Corporation, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., Continental Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, Asbury Carbons, Pyrolex AG, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Asia Carbon Industries Inc., Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., OMSK Carbon Group, ATLAS ORGANIC PVT. LTD, International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation and Cancarb. Key manufacturers are extremely emphasized on research and development in order to manufacture Specialty Carbon Black using various printing technologies. Furthermore, the key players in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market are concentrating mostly on strategic agreements with other manufacturers in order to magnify their product offerings in order to gain a leading position in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market. Himadri Specialty Chemical has announced the setting up new carbon black production lines at its existing integrated plant at Mahistikry in West Bengal, India, for the production of specialty carbon black.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Specialty Carbon Black Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Specialty Carbon Black Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Specialty Carbon Black Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

