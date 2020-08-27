Global Nanocomposites Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Fiber Type,Product Type,End-user, and Region.

Global Nanocomposites Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6134.6 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Nanocomposites are materials that include nanosized particles into a matrix of standard material. The addition of nanoparticles has better properties which improve material quality like mechanical strength, toughness and electrical or thermal conductivity of the material. This rapidly growing field is generating many exciting new composite materials with different properties. Also, the nanocomposites are widely used in applications such as automotive, aviation, electronics & semiconductor, energy, building & construction, consumer goods, medical and healthcare, plastics and packaging, military and defense and others.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The nanocomposite is a material designed for enhanced performance in any number of unique applications through improvement in structural, functional or cosmetic properties, which assist in achieving high-level performance across various applications. However, various composite materials like fibreglass and reinforced plastics are now in wide use for numerous applications. Also, there has been continued demand for novel composites with desirable properties for many other applications. The new applications of nanocomposites in the growing electronics sector are also helping this market to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. At the same time, the high cost of nanocomposites is the major limiting factor for the growth of market. Also, market development will depend upon material availability at reasonable prices.

Based on product type, the global polymer metal fiber composites segment held the highest share in the past few years. This growth is projected to continue over the forecast period. High demand for polymer metal fiber composites from the various end-user industry from the emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and India are the major drivers as per the current market dynamics. Moreover, such demand is sponsored by new industrial applications. The impending technological advancements, bio-raw material developments, and advanced techniques developed for the use of nanocomposites will be the key factors for the global market during the forecast period.

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of nanocomposites market, in 2017. This region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of nanocomposites market, among all the countries in this region, China, Japan and India are important consumers of nanocomposites market. China held the major share in the regional consumption in terms of revenue in 2014. The market size in terms of volume is comparatively low in the RoW but is projected to have the highest CAGR during 2017 and 2026. Asia-Pacific and European regions are the most active markets in terms of strategic initiatives, on account of their developing and established market demands, respectively. The growing end-user industry encourages local manufacturing, and increased number of key players in vertical market segments, like industrial applications, and automotive applications in the Asia-Pacific region can be the important drivers in terms of consumption of the nanocomposites.

The nanocomposites market report contains in-depth analysis of major drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market. The nanocomposites market report also provides data about the company and its strategy. This research report also adds a snapshot of key competition, market trends during the forecast period, expected growth rates and the primary factors driving and impacting growth market data. This information will be beneficial or helpful to the decision makers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global nanocomposites market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global nanocomposites market.

Scope of Global Nanocomposites Market:

Global Nanocomposites Market, By Fiber Type:

• Thermoplastics

• Thermosetting

Global Nanocomposites Market, ByProduct Type:

• Carbon nanotube nanocomposites

• Polymer metal fiber composites

• Nanofiber nanocomposites

• Graphene nanocomposites

• Nanoplatelet

• Other

Global Nanocomposites Market, ByEnd-user:

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Electronics and semiconductors

• Energy

• Building & construction

• Medical and healthcare

• Plastics and packaging

• Military and defense

• Consumer goods

• Environment and water

Global Nanocomposites Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Arkema SA

• BASF

• Cabot Corporation

• Elementis Specialties Inc.

• Inframat Corporation

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

• Foster Corporation

• Nanocor Incorporated

• Powdermet Inc.

• Showa Denko K.K.

• BYK Additives

• 3D System

• Industrial Nanotech

• Hybrid Plastics Inc.

• Inframat Corporation

• InMat Inc.

• Nanocor Incorporated

