Global Polymer Emulsion Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Polymer Emulsion Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Polymer Emulsion market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Polymer Emulsion market.

Emulsion can be defined as the process of mixing of two liquids with difference in their densities. Polymer emulsion is completed by the process of emulsion polymerization in which the emulsification of a monomer is done in the presence of water and a surfactant agent, particularly sodium stearate. Mostly common monomers used in the process of emulsion polymerization are styrene, acrylate ester, acrylonitrile, butadiene, and methacrylate ester. Polymer emulsions are the specialty polymers which are used in the producing of specialty chemicals such as adhesives, paper & paperboards, textiles, paints and coatings, offset inks, and construction chemicals. Polymer emulsion production process is an eco-friendly process which produces polymers with high molecular weight and very lean volatile organic compounds. Polyvinyl acetate based polymer emulsion products have a major impact on the industries such as adhesives, paints and coatings.

From the economical and safety point of view the polymer emulsion based paintings and coatings are flame resistant and is expected to propel the global polymer emulsion market over the forecast timeframe. The regulatory norms and rules of the government for the protection of environment is another driving force which will boost the global polymer emulsion market during the forecast period. Low investment requirement for setting up manufacturing plant is one of the parameter driving the global polymer emulsion market. Moreover increasing cost of feedstock is acting as a restraint in the growth of global polymer emulsion market throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, acrylic emulsions are anticipated to dominate the Global polymer emulsions market. Acrylic emulsions are likely to expand at a profitable rate due to the rising demand in the manufacture of adhesives primarily in label applications and medical tapes and also its applications in the construction and textile industries. Moreover, expanding acrylics polymer application in water treatment is further anticipated to boost industry enhancement.

In terms of application, Paints & coatings hold the largest share during the forecast period, followed by adhesives & sealants and paper & paperboard. The Paints & coatings are fueling the market for low-VOC polymer emulsions used in their production. Moreover polymer emulsion paints & coatings are inflammable, which reduces its handling charges and fire insurance costs. Rising demand and awareness among the consumers about painting ideas and protective coatings and growing trend of interior decoration are pushing the growth of the emulsion polymer market. The widespread use of color and coating composites in the automobile sector is also another factor boosting the growth of the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific leads the highest market during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of end user industries such as consumer durables, buildings & construction and transportation in the APAC region. Low investment for setting up manufacturing units and easy availability of raw material aids to the growth of the polymer emulsion in the region. Furthermore, the low pays of skilled labor in the region makes it easier for the company to have a control on their operating cost. Lower costs of electricity and water are the other reasons for the spur in the growth rate in Asia Pacific region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Polymer Emulsion Market:

Global Polymer Emulsion Market, by Type:

• Acrylics

• Polyurethane Dispersions

• SB Latex

• Vinyl acetate Polymer

• Others

Global Polymer Emulsion Market, by Application:

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Paints & Coatings

• Paper & Paperboard

• Others

Global Polymer Emulsion Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Polymer Emulsion Market:

• BASF SE

• Arkema SA

• DIC Corporation

• AkzoNobel N.V

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Momentive Performance Materials Holdings

• Nuplex industries Ltd

• Omnova Solutions

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Trinseo S.A.

• The Dow chemicals company

• Asian Paints Ltd

• Celanese Corporation

• Cytec Industries Inc.

• Financiera Maderera SA

• Lubrizol Corporation

