Global Industrial Cleaning Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Application, by Regions.

Global Industrial Cleaning Market was valued US$ 45.2 Bn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 68.7 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.28 % during forecast period.

Global Industrial Cleaning Market, by RegionA clean workplace means more than just having a sparkling, fresh building. A clean workplace also ensures the safety and health of employees and visitors. Rising awareness on Safety liability, health & hygiene on the part of the company and growing demand from the application industries are the major drivers for the market.

Industries require different types of cleaners based on their specific needs. For example, in hospitals, cleaners are required for cleaning blood, body fluids, and tissue on instruments and in the hotel industry, they are required for cleaning ovens and grills, dishwashing, among other applications which require specific type of cleaners.

Alkaline cleaners are good for cleaning restaurant floors while acidic cleaners remove rust, scale, and oxides from floors. Keep your floors dry by using absorbent materials, such as floor mats, in functional locations to remove moisture and soil from the bottom of shoes.

Based on ingredient type, the market has been segmented into Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and others. Surfactants was the most widely used ingredient in Industrial cleaning market, and it is projected to experience high growth rate.

The driving factor of the market is Growing demand for green and bio-based chemicals from industries. Healthcare industry dominated the industrial cleaning market and is expected to be the fastest growing market over the eight years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to be leading contributor to the global industrial cleaning market. Major revenue shareholder is due to presence of major market players, technology innovations and relatively develops market for healthcare and manufacturing industries. Europe and North America are mature markets for Industrial cleaning market and it is expected to grow at a moderate rate on account of rising demand from the healthcare sector.

The report covers total market for Global Industrial Cleaning has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Scope of Industrial Cleaning Market:

Global Industrial Cleaning Market, by Ingredient

• Chelating Agents

• Solvents

• Surfactants

• pH regulators

• Others

Global Industrial Cleaning Market, by Type

• Degreasers

• Disinfectants

• Descalers

• Others

Global Industrial Cleaning Market, by Application

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Hotels

Global Industrial Cleaning Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Industrial Cleaning Market:

• Sealed Air

• Evonik Industries AG

• BASF SE

• Stepan Company

• Solvay SA

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Croda International Plc

• Ecolab

• Pilot Chemical Corp.

• Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

• The Dow Chemical Company.

