Global Functional Printing Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Material, Printing Technology, Application, and Region

Global Functional Printing Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 20.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.



The report has covered region wise market trends with competitive landscape. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Functional printing includes functions of 2D and 3D printing technologies and offers graphical effects such as electroluminescent effect and electrochromic effect. Functional printing technology allows 3D printing of functional electronic objects with the usage of inks and substrates. Also, it aids in depositing and controlling the desired pattern on the material. The global functional printing market is driven by the simplified additive manufacturing to print fine features and structures onto all substrates, low manufacturing cost, a wide range of substrates, and high-speed manufacturing. Functional printing has the potential to reduce environmental impact, energy consumption, and material wastage are also projected to impelling the market growth in the forecast period.However, the existing technologies are not suitable for electronic printing is restraining the market growth at the global level.

Additive manufacturing/3d printing, another game-changing trend that can scale into many functional printing applications are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. The manufacturing processes are complex and require a high level of accuracy to get the desired output are the major challenge for the functional printing market in the near future.

Based on the type, the Inkjet printingsegment has led the functional printing market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the increasing adoption of the technology for industrial printing and 3D printing applications. Inkjet printers accurately drop tiny droplets of ink onto the paper for making high-resolution images or documents. The procedure can be efficientlyutilized on different surfaces comprising textiles, glass, and manufactured printing materials.

Applications of inkjet printers are expected to witness a growing adoption over the forecast perioddue to the key benefits of high speed, non-contact printing, and cost-effectiveness. The inkjet printers provide excellent consistency of print quality across many instances, the technology is considered to be highly reliable for large-scale industrial printing procedures.

Geographically, the functional printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the continuous advancements in various technologies and financial support from the governments. Increasing demand for near-field communication (NFC) and the growing adoption of RFID tags in the retail industry in North America is expected to fuel the market growth.

The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced printing technology is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the presence of a large number of printing companies as well as electronic companies that use printing as a part of their manufacturing processes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Functional printing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Functional printing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the GlobalFunctional printing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Functional printing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Functional printing Market:

Global Functional printing Market, by Material:

• Substrates

• Glass

• Plastic

• Paper

• Silicon carbide

• Allium nitride (GAN)

• Others

• Inks

• Conductive inks

• Graphene ink

• Dielectric inks

• Others

Global Functional printing Market, byPrinting Technology:

• Inkjet printing

• Screen printing

• Gravure printing

• Flexography

• Others

Global Functional printing Market, by Application:

• Sensors

• Displays

• Lighting

• Batteries

• Photovoltaics

• RFID tags

• Others

Global Functional printing Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Functional printing Market, Major Players:

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• Haiku Tech

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• BASF SE

• Blue Spark Technologies

• Display Corporation

• E Ink Holdings Inc.

• Eastman Kodak Company Ltd

• EnfucellOy

• GSI Technologies LLC

• Isorg

• Mark Andy Inc.

• Nanosolar Inc.

• Novaled AG

• Optomec Inc.

• Toppan Forms Co. Ltd

• Toyo Ink Sc Holding Co. Ltd

• Vorbeck Materials Corporation

• Xennia Technology Limited

• Xaar PLC

