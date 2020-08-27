Global Piriformis Syndrome Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Treatment, Cause, End-User,and Region.

Global Piriformis Syndrome Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.8% from2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70140/

Piriformis syndrome is a medical condition of sciatic nerve set up at the level of the ischial tuberosity. The general causes of piriformis syndrome are spasms, overuse injury, and trauma. The piriformis syndrome initial treatments contain physical therapy combined with the use of anti-inflammatory analgesics, drugs, and muscle relaxants to decrease spasm, pain, and inflammation.

Developing markets and huge investment in R&D are the factors responsible for the growth of piriformis syndrome market globally. Investment by companies in spreading awareness about the dominance of piriformis syndrome and its treatments is expected to contribute to the growth of the global market for piriformis syndrome. As per the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), the projected new cases of sciatica and back pain is 40 million per year, and the incidence rate of piriformis syndrome is about 2.4 million yearly. On the other hand, high treatment cause and limited revenue opportunities are some of the factors that are expected to restrict the piriformis syndrome market growth over 2019-2027. Likewise, the report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the piriformis syndrome market globally.

The MMR report covers the segments in the piriformis syndrome market such as treatment, cause, and end-user. Based on the cause, trauma segment was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn.n by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.78% during the forecast period. Trauma to the buttock leads to spasm and inflammation of the muscle. A past of trauma is typically elicited in nearly 50% of the cases: The trauma is commonly not dramatic and may occur many months before the early symptoms.

North America piriformis syndrome market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.30% during 2019-2027. This is attributed to the large availability of treatment options in the USA and a high prevalence of piriformis syndrome. The U.S. is a leading country in North America for piriformis syndrome market. Such as, along with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the total health spending in the U.S. was reported to be US$ 3.2 trillion in 2015. However, Europe accounts for the second-highest revenue share contribution to the piriformis syndrome market owing to the government support towards R&D expenditure. The piriformis syndrome market growth in EU is led by economies such as France and Germany.

The MMR report also focuses on global major leading industry players of piriformis syndrome market providing information like company profiles, and revenue. Novartis Company would acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications in 2017; this is for US$3.9 Bn, paying US$41 per ordinary share & US$82 per American depositary share representing a 47% premium.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/70140/

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Piriformis Syndrome Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Piriformis Syndrome Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Piriformis Syndrome Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Piriformis Syndrome Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Piriformis Syndrome Market

Global Piriformis Syndrome Market, by Treatment

• Medication

o NSAIDS

 Naproxen

 Ibuprofen

 Others

o Piriformis Muscle Injection

 Botox Injection

 Steroid Injection

 Others

• Physical Therapy

o Acupuncture

o Prolotherapy

• Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT)

o Surgery

o Others

Global Piriformis Syndrome Market, by Cause

• Trauma

• Spasms

• Overuse injury

• Others

Global Piriformis Syndrome Market, by End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

Global Piriformis Syndrome Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in the Global Piriformis Syndrome Market

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• AstraZeneca

• Endo Pharmaceuticals

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Omron Healthcare

• DePuy Synthes Companies

• Miracle Stretch, LLC

• Flex Pharma, Inc.

• Nidd valley medical

• SEIRIN Corporation

Major Table Piriformis Syndrome Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Piriformis Syndrome Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Piriformis Syndrome Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-piriformis-syndrome-market/70140/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors .

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business