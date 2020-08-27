Global Technical Ceramics Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material, Product, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Technical Ceramics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.3% during forecast period.

Technical ceramics are a class of ceramics that possesses improved strength than normal ceramics. They are non-metallic and inorganic materials that show semiconductivity, nonlinear resistance, high stiffness, high-temperature stability, and low thermal expansion properties among others. These properties make them ideal for use in several end user industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, and others. The increasing demand for technical ceramics in end-user industries is the major factor driving the market growth during the forecast years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

However, the slow adoption rate in new applications, reparability & recyclability and high cost of technical ceramics are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global technical ceramics market.

Electronics & Semiconductor is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Properties like thermal stability, high strength, and chemical properties make them suitable for their use in the electronics. Technical ceramics are widely used in core materials, ceramic substrates and circuit carriers among others.

Oxide Ceramics segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The oxide ceramics segment includes alumina ceramics, titanium ceramics, zirconium ceramics, and others. Alumina held the largest share of 42% in 2018. The growing use of alumina in end-use sectors like machinery, automotive, and electrical & electronics on account of superior weathering and corrosion resistance properties is expected to drive industry growth over the next eight years.

The Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest increasing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing population and the rising per capita disposable income in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the technical ceramics market. Additionally, the increasing demand for technical ceramics in the automobile and electronics industry mainly in countries like India, China and Japan is propelling the market growth. Also, factor, for instance, competitive manufacturing cost, encouraging government regulations are other factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Several major players operating in the global market for technical ceramics: Coorstek Inc is one of the leading players for technical ceramic. The Company manufactures components from advanced precision-machined metals, technical ceramics and engineered plastics. The Company designs solutions that enable their consumer’s products to overcome technological barriers and enhance performance.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Technical Ceramics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Technical Ceramics Market.

Scope of the Global Technical Ceramics Market

Global Technical Ceramics Market, by Material

• Oxide Ceramics

o Alumina

o Zirconia

o Titanate

o Others

• Non-Oxide Ceramics

o Aluminum Nitride

o Silicon Carbide

o Silicon Nitride

o Others

Global Technical Ceramics Market, Product

• Monolithic Ceramics

• Ceramic Coatings

• Ceramic Matrix Composites

• Other Product Types

Global Technical Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry

• Medical

• Automotive

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Industrial

• Energy & Power

• Military & Defense

• Other End-Use Industries

Global Technical Ceramics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Technical Ceramics Market

• Coorstek Inc.

• Ceramtec GmbH

• Kyocera Corporation

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Saint–Gobain Ceramic Materials

• NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

• Ceradyne Inc. (3M Company)

• Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

• Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

• Superior Technical Ceramics

• Elan Technology

• Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG

• Ortech Incorporated

• Honeywell

• Pall Corporation

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

