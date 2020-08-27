Global E House Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Component, Application and Region.

Global E House Market was valued at US$ 1.4Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.5Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.52 % during a forecast period.

Electric house (E-house) also known as the powerhouse, is defined as a plug-and-play solution which offers electrical power. Growing offshore oil & gas exploration activity, growth in mining and power infrastructure have increased the demand for electrical houses worldwide. This has been further amplified with the increasing demand for E-Houses rising from the renewable energy sector. A global rise in the rail infrastructure, with dedicated freight corridors being constructed around the globe, would also fuel the E-House business globally.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growth of E-House market is mainly driven by investments in the oil & gas sector and power sector. There are various drivers of e-house such as it is quick and easy to install on site. Its durability offers insulated protection to equipment thus reducing the work of civil engineers. Parnis Manufacturing Ltd Company manufactures E-House which is fully equipped with electrical substations and is constructed using insulated steel panels. It is designed in such a way that it delivers the best-customized solutions.

E-houses are used in both the utility segment and industrial segment applications for varied benefits. Planned maintenance, disaster response, and quick growth of transmission capacity are some use cases where e-houses have delivered a sure outcome for utility applications. E-houses are used to offer temporary power supply during unplanned repairs. Additionally, in the times of planned maintenance, e-house can reduce or even eliminate the need for extended electricity outages.

Mobile substation segment is leading the market for E-house. Mobile substation can be nearby for emergency response as a backup unit. It can also be useful in cases where the energy distribution needs to be providing or reinstated in a short span of time. Mobile substation as a backup for disaster response can ensure quick power supply and faster recovery throughout an incident.

The Middle East & Africa to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa not only holds the largest market share followed by North America but is also expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Rapid electrification in Africa, along with the demand from the metals & mining industry in the region is expected to drive the growth of the e-house market globally.

North America holds the second major market share in global E-House market. The growing power usage in metal extraction, data centres and other applications are driving the market for global E-House market in the North America region. The increasing investments in mobile power solutions are fuelling market growth. Industries in The Asia Pacific region are adopting mobile power solutions and is expected to show slow growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Scope of Global E House Market

Global E House Market, By Type

• Fixed E-House (Skid Mounted)

• Mobile Substation

Global E House Market, By Component

• Switchgear

• Transformer

• Bus Bar

• Variable Frequency Drive

• Power Management System

• HVAC

• Other Auxiliary Systems

Global E House Market, By Application

• Utilities

• Industrial

o Oil & Gas

o Metals & Mining

o Others

Global E House Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global E-House Market

• ABB

• Siemens

• Eaton

• Schneider Electric

• General Electric

• CG Power

• Meidensha

• Electroinnova

• WEG

• TGOOD

• Powell Industries

• Elgin Power Solutions

• Matelec Group

• Aktif Group

• PME Power Solutions (India) Limited

• EKOS Group

• Efacec

• Delta Star

• Nari Group

• Unit Electrical Engineering (UEE)

Major Table E House Market of Contents Report

