Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Offering, Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 9.3% during forecast periodGlobal Ground Penetrating Radar Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for radars. Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) sensor is geophysical equipment that records subsurface features without the essential for probing, digging, or drilling. Ground-penetrating radar market is driven by the growing geopolitical instabilities and territorial fights, increase in advancements in radar technologies, and a rise in need for safety, assistant, and comfort features in the equipment. However, the market is facing hindrances due to increase in demand for robot cars, and major development cost.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major opportunities faced by the market include the rise in demand for self-driving cars and an increase in military spending on a global scale. Instead, ground penetrating radars are highly sensitive to noise interference which is a challenging the market. Also, stringent regulations for the use of radar systems is a challenge to the market.

Based on product type, cart-based GPR dominates the global market for ground-penetrating radar owing to increasing its application in geophysical surveys, underground infrastructure mapping, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and mine detection.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//33011/

Region-wise, North American region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is primarily led owing to high use of GPR for a geologic survey. GPR has been utilized by the USGS (U.S, Geological Survey) in environmental, hydrologic, geologic, bridge-scour studies by rising antennas in boats or floating antennas on water. Also, the high adoption of radar sensors is one major reason for market growth in the region. The APAC is also growing with the fastest rate because of the growing automotive industry and military spending in the region.

Several players operating in the global ground penetrating radar market. The Sensors & Software Inc. (Canada) designs, manufactures, develops, sells, and rents GPR instrumentation and software. The company proposals various GPR-based equipment to locate underground utilities such as soil, rubble, rock, pavement, concrete, water, and ice. Sensors & Software Inc. provides value to its consumers through an extensive dealer network and global offices.

Sensors & Software Inc. the company offers solutions for utility locating, concrete assessment, mining and quarrying, roads and bridges, military, agriculture and forestry, and other applications. To grow in the GPR market, it has been mostly adopting the organic growth strategy of product launches.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//33011/

Scope of the Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market

Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Offering

• Equipment

• Services

Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Product Type

• Handheld Systems

• Cart-Based Systems

• Vehicle-Mounted Systems

Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Application

• Utility Detection

• Concrete Investigation

• Transportation Infrastructure

• Archaeology

• Geology and Environment

• Law Enforcement and Military

• Others

Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market

• IDS Georadar

• Guideline GEO

• Sensors & Software Inc.

• Chemring Group

• Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (GSSI)

• Leica Geosystems AG

• US Radar

• Radiodetection

• Penetradar Corp.

• Utsi Electronics Ltd.

• Geoscanners

• Groundradar

• Pipehawk PLC

• Proceq

• Impulseradar

• Transient Technologies

• Hilti

• 3D Radar

• T&A Survey

• Maverick Inspection

Major Table Ground Penetrating Radar Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Analysis and Forecast, By Offering

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Value Share Analysis, By Offering

7.4. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Offering

7.5. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Analysis, By Offering

7.6. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Offering

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ground Penetrating Radar Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ground-penetrating-radar-market/33011/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com