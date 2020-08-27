Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The digitization in supply chain facilitate the logistics providers and other companies to cater dynamic and new demands of customers while improving the efficiency supply chain. With growing automotive and healthcare industry, demand for transporting products at their destination is booming. Use of digitization in supply chain will help in addressing above-mentioned industries.

The report aims to provide an overview of the digitization in logistics supply chain market with detailed market segmentation- component, organization size, industry, and geography. The global digitization in logistics supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digitization in logistics supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report: 1. Accenture Plc, Advantech Co., Ltd., Cognizant, Capgemini, Hexaware, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TCS, Wipro

With growing globalization and need to manage entire supply chain efficiently by reducing manpower is driving the growth of digitization in logistics supply chain market. Nonetheless, order management and performance management are some of the major aspects which is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the digitization in logistics supply chain market.

The global digitization in logistics supply chain market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry. Based on component, the digitization in logistics supply chain market is segmented into solution, services. On the basis organization size, the digitization in logistics supply chain market is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises. Based on industry, the digitization in logistics supply chain market is segmented into automotive, BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecom, healthcare, oil and gas, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the digitization in logistics supply chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digitization in logistics supply chain in these regions.

