Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region

Global Li-Fi Market was valued US$ 2.87 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Dynamics:

Li-Fi is an emerging technology similar to Wi-Fi, with a speed of 224 gigabytes per second that is 100 times faster than Wi-Fi service. Furthermore, rising demand for high speed data transmission is the major driving factors for the global Li-Fi technology. Li-Fi offers better security as compared to Wi-Fi. Li-Fi Market is rapidly used in electromagnetic sensitive areas, such as, hospitals, airplanes, and nuclear power plants owing its high speed. Innovation and new product launches are further boosting the growth of the Li-Fi market.

High security compared to traditional Wi-Fi which uses radio frequency since light cannot travel through walls can be a constraining driver for Li-Fi technology adoption. Factors such as low power consumption and high durability is increasing the usage of LED lighting system in LI-FI. Li-Fi technology can connect remote and distant terrains across the country that cannot be reached through optical fiber. It is widely used in smart-city projects. Increase in investment by government in smart-city project rises the demand of Li-Fi technology. However, lack of awareness of the Li-Fi technology hinders the growth of the market.

As compared to the other channels wireless optical network is carried faster information as compared to LED, photo detectors, microcontrollers. The most important advantage of using wireless optical network is that, the frequency penetrates through wall and feasibility of installing these networks anywhere is boosting the utilization of wireless optical network in Li-Fi market. In terms of component LED is the strongest segment in global Li-Fi Market.

New product launches and innovation in the Li-Fi field have further boosted the growth of the market in the region. North America region holds the largest market share of global Li-Fi market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Europe is estimated to account for the leading share of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period. It supports multiple access, roaming, mobility, and simplicity.

The Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market.

Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. The report is majorly segmented into Components, Application, Industry Verticals, and region. Further, Li-Fi market based on Component includes LED, Photo detectors, Microcontrollers, Optical wireless technology. Application segment is sub-segmented into Smartphone, Standalone Tracker, and Advance Tracker. Industry Vertical segment in the report comprises Retail, Electronics, Defence & Security, Automotive & Transport, Aerospace & Aviation, Healthcare, Others. The report segments the market into various sub segments, hence it covers the market comprehensively.

Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. The report had segmented the geographies into five continents i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region with the competitive landscape & benchmarking of the key players make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.

Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Li-Fi market:

Global Li-Fi market, by Component

• LED

• Photo detectors

• Microcontrollers

• Optical wireless technology

Global Li-Fi market, by Application

• Smartphone

• Standalone Tracker

• Advance Tracker

Global Li-Fi market by Industry Vertical:

• Retail

• Electronics

• Defence & Security

• Automotive & Transport

• Aerospace & Aviation

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Li-Fi market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Li-Fi market:

• Pure Li-Fi Ltd

• Lucibel

• Oledcomm

• Sunpartner Technologies

• LG Innotek Co.,Ltd

• Yuyang D & U Co.,Ltd.

• Semicon Light Co.,Ltd.

• Wipro,LLC

• Lightpointe Communications, Inc.

• FSOna Networks Corp.

• Bridgelux,Inc

• Other

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of li-fi Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-li-fi-market/17182/

