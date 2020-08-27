Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Front-end Equipment, Dimension, Fab Facility, Back-end Equipment and Region.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market was valued at US$ 46.01 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 81.21 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.36 % over forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Drivers and Restrains:

Semiconductor manufacturing is a difficult process that provides quality assertion of various semiconductor products. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is used in order to safeguard assembling of semiconductor parts, testing of the entire device and wafer fab. Rising demand of electronics and gadget services have contributed majorly in the progress of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The key factors that are driving the growth of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are increase in research and development facilities, growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, rising consumer electronics market, the upsurge in the number of foundries, the progress of Internet of Things (IoT) and expanding demand for automotive semiconductors.

High costs and maintenance of the equipment and complication of pattern and functional faults in manufacturing process hamper the growth of the market. The major challenges to the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are technical problems faced during the construction process and amplified complexities associated with reduced structures of the circuit.

Growth in demand for silicon-based sensors in IoT, growing chip industry in China and the rising number of data centers and servers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market over forecast period.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is segmented by Front-end Equipment, by Dimension, by Fab Facility, by Back-end Equipment and by Region.

By Front-end Equipment, Lithography sub-segment held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period thanks to an extensive R&D in this field. In The semiconductor manufacturing companies are supported to manufacture high-quality devices because of availability of new and advanced manufacturing technologies. An application of different semiconductor devices in different industries such as automotive, telecommunication, and consumer electronics led to the increased demand for semiconductor devices. These factors propel the growth of the lithography equipment during the forecast period.

By Back-end Equipment, wafer testing equipment held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. These devices are used for testing electronic devices for functionality and performance at different points during the semiconductor manufacturing process. With new technological development, there is an increase in the design complexities and development of new products.

By Fab Facility, Automation subbasement holds major share over forecast period. An automation is helpful in many ways, such as reductions idle time, removes pointless processes, waste, and inventory. Automation systems help resolve difficulties like minimization of waste, reduction in cost, ideal planning, and appropriate utilization of resources. It is a substantial strategy used by equipment manufacturers to accomplish sustainable semiconductor manufacturing. These factors are boosting the growth of the automation in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Also, the chemical control equipment’s is expected to grow at xx% CAGR over forecast period due to the use of chemical control equipment in the semiconductor manufacturing processes for repeated and reliable delivery of chemicals.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, market is segmented into, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific region held 42.6% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to low-cost labors in China, India. Taiwanese invention and development in fabrication plants, and Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturing capabilities, which are certain of the leading-edge benefits for the Asian semiconductor industry. Moreover an increasing raw material suppliers, low labor cost, and increasing investment by global business giants in the Asia Pacific. The existence of local players such as Nikon and Canon are also contributing to the progress of the market in the region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe.

North America holds 27.84% of market share over forecast period. An increasing demand for consumer electronic devices in U.S. and Canada is propelling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Additionally, an increase in adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected devices across various industry verticals is expected to boost the market growth in this region.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Semiconductor Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to global semiconductor market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the global semiconductor market is covered in the report. Major players covered in this report are Tokyo Electron (Japan), LAM Research (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials (US), KLA-Tencor (US), Screen Holdings (Japan), Teradyne (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), Plasma-Therm (US).

Recent Development in Market

• Recently Lam Research Corporation made a strategic collaboration with NanoString Technologies, Inc. to develop Nano String’s proprietary Hyb & Seq next-generation sequencing platform.

• KLA-Tencor Corporation is investing more than $70 million to establish a new research and development facility in Ann Arbor, MI. This expansion underscores the attractiveness of company’s business environment as well as the strength of its logistical assets, talented workforce and high quality of life.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market make the report investor’s guide.

