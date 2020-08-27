Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, System, Application and Region.

Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.50 % during a forecast period.

The surface vision and inspection is used to detect, inspect and identify the object or product, which cannot be seen by the human eye.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An introduction of innovative technology like Industry 4.0 and IoT, a rise in the adoption of industrial robots are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global surface vision and inspection market. The surface vision and inspection technology is a substitute for the enhancement of production systems. Additionally, stringent regulations on the quality of food and medicines are expected to boost the growth in the global surface vision and inspection market.

On the other hand, a lack of sufficient standardization practices is expected to limit the growth in the global surface vision and inspection market.

The camera segment is expected to contribute the US XX Mn share in the global surface vision and inspection market. In the surface vision & inspection, cameras are used for surface inspections to continue accurate quality control in the process of the production of goods. The rise in demand for high-quality images, compactness and image processing is expected to increase the demand for the camera. The high-quality images are enabled system hardware and software to process, analyze, and quantity different characteristics in detail and derive meaningful evaluations. The prominent key players are focusing on the development of the advanced vision systems, which can capture high-quality images and detect hairline variations caused by reflections of light

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the growth in the R&D activities for image processing technology and rapid industrialization across the globe. The demand for surface vision and inspection systems is increasing because of the safety-related mandates in the automotive industry and factory automation. Key players are investing heavily in innovative technology pertaining to surface vision & inspection systems to meet the standards of safety-related mandates and quality.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global surface vision and inspection market. The growth in the market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the end-user industries and high investments in assembly line automation. Some of the prominent global key players are transforming their base of operation to developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region like India and China to get benefit from lower labor wages.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market

Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market, By Component

• Camera

• Lighting equipment

• Optics

• Frame Grabber

• Software and hardware

Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market, By System

• Computer systems

• Camera systems

Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Electronics/electrical

• Semiconductors

• Medical

• Food

• Pharmaceutical and packaging

• Metal

• Rubber and plastic

• Printing

• Wood and paper

• Others

Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market

• Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.

• Nikon Corporation

• Cognex Corporation

• Toshiba Teli Corporation

• Matrox Imaging

• Edmund Optics Inc.

• Adept Technology, Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Perceptron Inc.

• Sharp Corporation

• Omron Corporation

• ISRA VISION AG

• Microscan Systems, Inc.

