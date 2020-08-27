Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market (ECU) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application and Region.

Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market (ECU) market size is valued at US$ 38.88 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecasting period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By growing acceptance of advanced safety systems and assisted driver assistance functions, features such as blind-spot detection, and automatic emergency braking at lower costs are expected to drive the growth of the automotive ECU market. Furthermore, the rising customer preference for luxury and hybrid vehicles, increasing the placement of infotainment systems are also the key factors driving the demand for ECUs through the forecast period. ECUs are microcomputers or embedded systems that control the vehicular functions related to engines, infotainment systems, and ADAS using the data received from installed sensors and components.

Moreover, the rising consciousness among the consumers regarding the decrease in fuel consumption has led to a substantial increase in demand of electric vehicles. These vehicles include numerous electronic components such as ECU to supplement the lower power consumption, enhanced driving experience, and higher vehicle performance. Therefore, the demand for ECU is also expected to flourish over the forecast period.

Automotive Electronics Control Unit market is majorly segmented by the application and region wise. Based on applications segment the market is segmented as powertrain, chassis electronics, safety & security, entertainment and communication & navigation. Under this, safety & security segment holds the largest share. These safety applications comprise of pre-crash safety, airbags, keyless entry, anti-theft systems, and TPMS. Growing demand for passenger safety, and mandatory rules are expected to supplement the overall industry demand.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the highest market in 2017. Increasing automobile production in the region, growing safety standards, and fuel economy concerns are the primary driving factors in the price-sensitive region. Existence of high growth in the countries such as China, India and Japan will also provide a stabilized growth platform for the industry.

Key player across the Automotive Electronics Control Unit industry are Johnson Controls, ZF TRW, Robert Bosch, Delphi, Denso, and Continental. Mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by participants to improve their product base. High initial investment is likely to pose a potential barrier for new entrants.

