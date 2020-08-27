Global Infrared Imaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology, by Wavelength , by Application, by Vertical, and by Geography.

Global Infrared Imaging Market is expected to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2018 to US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.05% between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Rising demand in industrial and commercial, introduction of high definition imaging technology, growing demand for infrared imaging cameras in the security and surveillance application, rise in the penetration of SWIR cameras, and rapid development of high speed infrared cameras with advanced features for measuring thermal performances are the major factors driving the growth of the infrared imaging market.

An Infrared imaging technology is used to capture and convert invisible infrared images into visible images. It uses infrared radiation to form an image similar to a common camera that makes use of visible light. Infrared light is not visible to the human eye so to see infrared light it is necessary to use infrared cameras and imagers. The radiations in the infrared imaging method are emitted by the targeted objects or are reflected radiations. The imaging devices have infrared illuminator lasers with LEDs for the purpose of illumination.

However, the high cost of infrared imaging cameras, availability of competing technologies like thermal imaging, which is used in military applications where stealth is of utmost importance are the key factors restraining the market growth. Additionally, the infrared imaging system is unable to detect the difference in an object which has a very similar range of temperature which leads to inaccurate results.

Key Players in the infrared imaging market are Fluke, Leonardo Drs, Flir Systems, Sensors Unlimited, Xenics, Axis Communications, New Imaging Technologies, Opgal Optronic Industries, Allied Vision Technologies, C-Thermal, Sofradir, Tonbo Imaging, Episenors, Raptor Photonics, Cox, L3 Technologies, Dali Technology, Princeton Infrared Technologies

Scope of Global Infrared Imaging Market:

Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Technology:

• Uncooled Infrared Imaging

• Cooled Infrared Imaging

Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Wavelength:

• Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

• Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

• Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

• Near Infrared (NIR)

Global Infrared Imaging Market, by Application:

• Monitoring and Inspection

• Security and Surveillance

• Detection

Infrared Imaging Market, By Vertical:

• Industrial

• Nonindustrial

Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Major Table infrared-imaging Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Infrared Imaging Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Infrared Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Infrared Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Infrared Imaging Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

