Global Radio Access Network Market : Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Radio Access Network Market is expected to reach USD 15.33 billion in 2026 from USD XX billion in 2018 at a CAGR XX%.

The radio access network is a part of telecommunication system. It implements a radio access technology. The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing mobile traffic, growing demand for improved network coverage, and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry.

Global Radio Access Network Market for small cell will grow at the highest CAGR and will hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Large-scale adoption of the small cells by network operators to address the need for high-speed data transfer and improve the quality of services is the driving the growth of Global Radio Access Network Market for small cell. Small cells will help increase the network capacity and therefore aid in network densification.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The largest market share will be held by 5G with highest CAGR in the forecast period. The market for 5G is flooded with demand for wireless broadband services, which require fast and high capacity networks. The volume of the data being carried by cellular networks is driven by the increasing liking for video streaming among consumers.

Global Radio Access Network Market for retail stores to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. The need for higher automation, faster processing, and improved customer experience would drive the adoption of radio access network infrastructure in the future too, leading to the growth of the market for retail stores. Urban areas held the largest size of Global Radio Access Network Market based on deployment location in 2017. The need for amplified capacity and coverage in the locations such as city centre zones, subways, and stadiums, which are always populated with a large number of occupants, are the major drivers for the growth of Global Radio Access Network Markets for urban areas.

Global Radio Access Network Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America has the largest share of Global Radio Access Network Market in 2017. The factors such as increasing automation in various sectors, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), increasing cellular M2M connections, and high demand for on-demand video services would drive the growth of Global Radio Access Network Market in the region.

The key players of this market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Juniper Network (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Corning (US), AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), Qorvo (US), and LG Electronics (South Korea).

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Radio Access Network Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Radio Access Network Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Radio Access Network Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Radio Access Network Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Radio Access Network Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

