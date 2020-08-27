Global Atherectomy Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Atherectomy Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7 % during a forecast period.

Atherectomy is a minimally invasive procedure, which is generally used to treat arteries.

Amassed patient population, continuous product development & commercialization, positive medical reimbursements, growing demand for minimally invasive atherectomy procedures, and strengthening distribution channels of key players are some of the driving factors behind the growth in the global atherectomy devices market.

The directional atherectomy devices are expected to grow at a XX % CAGR during the forecast period. Applied features over conventional atherectomy devices have a expecte demand and proliferate the concept of directional atherectomy devices. Directional atherectomy devices include lower treatment costs and improved efficiency. An introduction of advanced atherectomy devices by prominent key players and are expecting to contribute significant share in the global atherectomy devices market.

The Peripheral vascular disease segment is expected to contribute lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases due to lifestyle modifications is expected to increase demand for atherectomy devices. The atherectomy devices are gaining popularity among clinicians, which endorse quicker and minimally invasive procedures.

The Hospitals & surgical centers segment is expected to share the dominant position in the global atherectomy devices market. Growing patient preference towards atherectomy procedures is more, than invasive operational procedures. Additionally, the aging population base susceptible to numerous critical diseases often favors atherectomy procedures in hospitals, which are well-equipped with advanced medical devices. These factors are expected to share significant growth in this segment.

On the other hand, high costs of research, development and equipment for laser procedures can limit the growth of the global atherectomy devices market. Additionally, Lack of awareness about these devices in developing regions, and lack of access to quality healthcare markets hinders raise of the global atherectomy devices market.

Region-wise, the North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global atherectomy devices market. The dominant position in the market can be attributed to the factors ,like availability of reimbursements for the atherectomy system, increasing adoption of atherectomy systems among medical professionals, and the growing number of clinical trials. Furthermore, The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market is endorsed to the socioeconomic changes, unhealthy diet, smoking, consumption of alcohol, and the aging population.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, project the global atherectomy devices market.

The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global atherectomy devices market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Atherectomy Devices Market

Global Atherectomy Devices Market, By Product

• Directional atherectomy

• Rotational atherectomy

• Orbital atherectomy

• Laser atherectomy

Global Atherectomy Devices Market, By Application

• Peripheral Vascular Applications

• Cardiovascular Applications

• Neurovascular Applications

Global Atherectomy Devices Market, By End User

• Hospitals & Surgical Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

• Others

Global Atherectomy Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Atherectomy Devices Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Medtronic

• RA Medical Systems

• Straub Medical

• Terumo Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• C.R. Bard

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

