Global Motion Control Drive Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Type of Axis, Precision, Application and Region.

Global Motion Control Drive Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 27.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global motion control drive market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels. The major driving factors for the growth of the motion control market are the adoption of advanced and automated processes for factory automation, safety-enabled productivity in industries, growing demand for industrial robots in industrialized processes, and ease of use and integration of components within motion control systems.

However, high replacement and maintenance cost is the major factor restraining the growth of motion control drive market.

Based on type, AC drive held the dominant XX% market share in 2018. AC drive is used in motion control applications which need high-precision positioning devices like modern robots, ammonia, and air compressors; motor-generator sets; and continuous rolling mills, along with paper and cement industries. AC motors drive at a higher voltage than DC motors. Absence of commuters in AC motors leads to low wear & tear so improving their service life.

The APAC accounted for XX% of the market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. China and Japan are the market leaders in APAC that are driving the growth of the market for motion control. The declaration of “Made in China 2025″ has improved the focus on industrial robots and CNC machine tools. These will need intelligent equipment with motion controllers. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

The report has covered the recent development in motion control drive market in detail like in January 2018 – Vention launched an App for Motion Control that proposals a Motion App software and Machine Motion interface for the customers to program their products’ motion profiles. These types of software enable consumers to easily program their products’ motion profiles.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Motion Control Drive Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Motion Control Drive Market.

