Global Protective Relay Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Voltage Range, Applications, End-user Industry and Region

A protective relay is a device that identifies the fault in the operation of the circuit breaker to isolate the insufficient element from the rest of the system. The protective relay is a fundamental part of the circuit protection system and it enables safe operation in an electrical circuit. A protective relay might react to the magnitude of a quantity as current or power. Protection relays use working and restraint coils, groups of induction disks, telephone-relay connections, and phase-shifting networks.

The global protective relay market primary is driven by increasing power substation construction to supply electricity for domestic and cost-effective usage require a protective relay to trigger alarm switches and coupled with the rising popularity of smart grid pieces of machinery for energy management. Additionally, the rising need for development substations is restraints estimated to fuel the demand for protective relays in the market.

However, the constant need for electricity and the most prominent challenge of an insecure electricity supply situation in most developing states are expected to function in the growth of the distribution of the protective relays market over the forecast period.

By applications, the feeder protection segment is held to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The evolution of the feeder protection segment is mainly qualified for increased use in switchyards by transmission and distribution enterprises. The main requirement of the feeder protection is the circuit breaker nearest to the fault should open and all other circuit breakers remain in a closed position. The infrastructure needs protection from a potential hazard, which is provided by the distribution feeder protection system.

The renewable segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period, the current trend of any electric power system is the integration of renewable segment energy sources. The permeation of renewable energy leads to important variations in the operating mode of the power system and accordingly moves the functioning of the automation devices and relay protection in the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the fastest-growing share of the protective relay market during the forecast period. The increase in investment in the renewable area coupled with the modernization of grid infrastructure is the major factor driving the growth of the protective relay market in the Asia-Pacific region. Because of an increase in economic progress is spurring infrastructural development in Asia Pacific states such as India and China, which is the other reason for the growth of the protective relay market in the respective region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global protective relay market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global protective relay market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global Protective Relay market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global protective relay market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Protective Relay Market

Global Protective Relay Market, By Voltage Range

• Low-Voltage Protective Relay

• Medium-Voltage Protective Relay

• High-Voltage Protective Relay

Global Protective Relay Market, By Applications

• Feeder Protection

• Transmission Line Protection

• Transformer Protection

• Motor Protection

• Others

Global Protective Relay Market, By End-user Industry

• Utilities

• Industries

o Processing

o Infrastructure

o Manufacturing

• Renewable

• Marine

Global Protective Relay Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Protective Relay Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Basler Electric

• Siemens AG

• NR Electric Co. Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation

• Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

• Alstom S.A.

• General Electric

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SA

• Toshiba Corporation

• Fanox Electronics

• Littelfuse Inc.

