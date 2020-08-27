Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Component, Vehicle type, and Region.

Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market is segmented by technology, component, vehicle type and region. Technology is segregated into autonomous parking assist, semiautonomous parking assist.

Parking assist systems support drivers easily park in crowded parking lots to avoid hanging & collisions. The parking assist system is a necessary application of the car active collision avoidance system in low-speed and urban complex environments, and it is also an intelligent personification of the car active collision avoidance system.

Key factors such as rising traffic flow & consequent increase in road accidents act as main driving forces for the automotive intelligence park assist system market. The increase in inhabitants worldwide resulted in traffic crowding, this, in order, caused the problem of lacking parking space. The upsurge in the rate of road accidents made the government bodies to execute stringent regulations for road safety. Governments had also undertaken some initiatives to encourage safety & to reduce car accidents. This, in turn, has increased the demand for automotive intelligence park assist system in the cars. Additionally, rising demand for autonomous & semi-autonomous cars delivers profitable business opportunities for the key players in the global automotive intelligence park assist system market.

Also, rising awareness among the population about safety has also helped in falling the mishaps. Nevertheless, the dearth in the protocol for the development of the automotive intelligence park assist system is the main restraining factor for the global automotive intelligence park assist system market.

Based on the technology, the semiautonomous parking assist segment is booming the global automotive intelligence park assist system market. The automotive intelligence park assist system used in this first supported the driver in finding a parking space by showing free spaces in a display placed on the upper center console. After stopping the car & changing into reverse, the automotive intelligence park assist system controlled the steering. The driver maneuvered the car by using the instructions of the system on the display about accelerating & breaking, while the system controlled the steering while parallel parking autonomously.

By the component, an ultrasonic sensor & camera segment has the largest share throughout the forecast period. Ultrasonic proximity detectors to measure the distances to nearby objects via sensors located in the front and rear bumper fascia’s or visually minimized within adjacent grills or recesses. As an ultrasonic system relies on the reflection of sound waves, the system may not detect flat objects or object not sufficiently large to reflect sound which is a thin pole or a longitudinal object pointed directly at the vehicle or near an object.

Region-wise, North America emerged as the leading regional market for the automotive intelligence park assist systems in 2018 with a share of more than 35%. Researchers expect the scenario to remain the same in the future. The acceptance of advanced automotive technology and the presence of global manufacturers in the U.S. will increase this regional market considerably. Europe closely follows North America with almost the same market share. As Europe is known to the automotive hub, most of the advanced components find their invention centers located in European countries. As well, the level of acceptance towards advanced driver assistance systems is fairly higher.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key players in the automotive intelligence park assist system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Siemens AG, Valeo, Magna International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Clarion, NXP Semiconductors, Aisin World Corp. of America and others.

Scope of the Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market

Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market, by Technology

• Autonomous Parking Assist

• Semiautonomous Parking Assist

Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market, by Component

• Ultrasonic Sensor

• Camera

• Ultrasonic Sensor & Camera

Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players in the automotive intelligence park assist system market include

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Siemens AG

• Valeo, Magna International

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

• TOSHIBA CORPORATION

• Clarion

• NXP Semiconductors

