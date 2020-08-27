Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Vehicle Type and Region.

Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market was valued at US$ XX Mn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The exhaust turbocharger compresses the air supplied to the engine. Compared with naturally aspirated engines, cylinder filling is much better. Engine performance is increased whilst at the same time consumption is reduced and emission values are improved.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of the automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers market are the benefits of the turbocharged diesel engine (cost-effectiveness and high torque, for example), which had been appreciated for many years by drivers of commercial vehicles, have been winning over more and more passenger vehicles purchasers. Modern diesel engines are offering low consumption and emissions combined with high performance and driving pleasure. Reductions in CO2 emissions for all drive ideas, turbocharging is additionally taking over increasing significance wherever gas engines square measure involved. Higher cost and excess exhaust gas temperatures will act restraints to the market.

Based on the Vehicle type, Passenger Vehicle is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Passenger vehicle are in full swing demand across the globe due to the changes in trade policy have impacted major growth in passenger vehicle productions in Asia pacific region. Changing consumer preferences have also impacted on passenger vehicle growth via positively. Government are also providing better infrastructure system and better safety features by key players in global market impacting via increases in sales and manufacturing’s. German premium manufacturers are developing more strongly than the world market. According to maximize market research estimates, the worldwide sales of Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche will increase by great margin.

In Trends – Generator as a part of a Turbocharger

Small size of the electric motor in the turbocharger, such a compact electric turbocharger is suitable for various thermal engines and arrangements with it. And it makes it possible not to introduce significant changes in the design of existing power plants, and at each mode of operation of the internal combustion engine, to provide it with the necessary airflow and pressure boost, which increases the efficiency of the system in general. The use of an electric turbocharger can reduce fuel consumption by up to 10% due to lower mechanical and hydraulic losses compared to power turbines.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period for Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers. The European transport manufacturing industry is currently well positioned on the worldwide market with competitive products of high quality. Disruptive technologies like electrification, automation and digitalisation offer opportunities for novel business models and innovative transport solutions that will determine unique selling propositions of the future. Asia pacific is also expected to grow after Europe with faster pace during the forecasted period.

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers report includes a study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyse the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market

Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market, By Type

• Radial flow

• Axial flow

• Mixed Flow

Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market, By Vehicle Type

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market

• Eaton

• Honeywell

• BorgWarner

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• IHI

• Cummins

• Bosch Mahle

• Continental

• Tata Motors Ltd

• Turbo Energy

• Delphi Technologies

• Cardone Industries

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Turbochargers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

