Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Type, by End-users, by Vehicle Type and by Region.

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a ta CAGR of xx % over forecast period 2019-2026.

The global automotive e-axle market is primarily driven by the growing sales of battery electric vehicles along with the growing adoption of automotive e-axles in the light commercial vehicle segment. Furthermore, the introduction of automotive e-axles for heavy commercial vehicles and increasing investments in the R&D of electric vehicles have led to improvements in the design of e-axles. The growing demand for lightweight, structurally safe, and cost-effective chassis & automotive systems has compelled manufacturers to focus on the development of technologically-advanced products. For instance, AxleTech has developed an integrated e-axle, which delivers higher performance within a smaller packaging. The e-axle is primarily suited for medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks.

The macro economic factors such as high spending power of the customers, standardized life style, governmental rules, and regulation for the automakers all positively affect the demand for the electric axle drive market.However, the factors such as high purchase price, constant innovation in the technologies, strong competitors’ presence forcing the manufacturers to opt for continuous innovation in the mechanism, etc. affect the global demand for the electric axle drive market.

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market is segmented by Type, by End Users, by Vehicle Type and by Region. By type the front passenger car e-axle segment accounted for the dominant share in the market for automotive e-axle in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing production of entry- and mid-level electric passenger cars in cost-sensitive economies. The rear e-axle segment is expected to show good growth potential during the forecast period amid technological advancements in commercial vehicles.

The global electric axle drive market is segmented geographically into five regions namely Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific is expected is expected to exhibit highest market share over forecast period at a CAGR of xx%. Increase in sales for the vehicles, prominent demand for aftermarket components, and a strong presence of OEM.

Major players operating in this market are Continental AG, AXLETECH INTERNATIONAL, GKN plc., Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI S.P.A, ZIEHL –ABEGG, BENEVELLI SRL, F P W Axles Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., AxleTech International, LLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Dana Incorporated, BorgWarner Inc., Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., UQM Technologies Inc., and Other Companies.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the global electric axle drive market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the global electric axle drive market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the global electric axle drive market.

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market, by Type

• Electric Axle

• Hybrid Axle

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market, by End-users

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA& Africa

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Major Players

• Dana Incorporated

• Melrose Industries PLC

• Robert Bosch GmbH.

• Schaeffler AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Continental AG.

• AXLETECH INTERNATIONAL

• GKN plc.

• Magna International Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• American Axle and Manufacturing Inc.

• BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI S.P.A.

• ZIEHL –ABEGG

• BENEVELLI SRL

• F P W Axles Ltd.

• American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

• AxleTech International, LLC.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

• UQM Technologies Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Electric Drive Axle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Electric Drive Axle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Drive Axle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Electric Drive Axle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

