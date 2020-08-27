Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Electric Vehicle Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Geography

Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market is estimated to propel US$ XX Bn in 2026 in terms of value with a CAGR of 4% in the forecasting Period 2019 to 2026.

Cooling Fans provide constant cooling and ventilation for various components such as engine and electronics components. Automotive Cooling Fans are key components of the automotive cooling systems to spared heat generated from combustion of fuel by an engine. Automotive Cooling Fans enable the engine to run at optimum temperature irrespective of the operating conditions. Automotive Cooling Fans pull or push the air through the radiator in order to cool the antifreeze for keeping the engine temperature within desired limits.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

With technological advancements in the automotive industry, the demand of automotive Cooling Fans are expected to increase Automotive Cooling Fan Market over the forecast period. The current trend in the Automotive Cooling Fans market is the increasing demand for electric Cooling Fans for applications in four-wheelers.

A rise in adoption of electronic systems in modern vehicles are anticipated to drive the automotive Cooling Fan market in the near future. Increase in demand for the latest technology and the rise in demand for enhanced fuel-efficiency in vehicles are key factors that boost the growth of Automotive Cooling Fan market during the forecast period. Increase in passenger vehicle sales across the globe is a major factor driving the global automotive Cooling Fan market.

Automotive cooling fan market is segmented into type, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the radiator plays an important role in cooling the engine. A radiator is heat exchangers that are fitted in every vehicle used for cooling the internal combustion of fuel by engines, expect battery electric vehicles. In terms of electric vehicle type, hybrid vehicles which have been in the market for more than a decade are expected to play a key role in shaping the market in the near future.

Hybrid vehicles have witness a rapid rise in demand in the recent past. Electric vehicles require more fans than normal vehicles owing to the incorporation of batteries and more number of electrical systems in electric vehicles. Based on vehicles, automotive Cooling Fan market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to increase with XX% CAGR due to the rise in disposable income and standard of living of people will boost the demand for a passenger vehicle.

In terms of region, the automotive Cooling Fan market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is hold the prominent share for automotive Cooling Fan market in 2018. The automotive Cooling Fan market in Europe is expanding at a rapid pace owing to the increase in production and sales of electric vehicles in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Cooling Fan market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Cooling Fan market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Cooling Fan market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Cooling Fan market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market

Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market, by Type

• Radiator Fan

• Electric Fan

• Mechanical Fan

• Condenser Fan

Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

• Battery electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug In Hybrid Vehicle

Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market, by Sales Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Specific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market

• AMETEK Inc.

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Flexxaire Inc.

• Horton Holding, Inc.

• Multi-Wing America, Inc.

• SPAL Automotive

• Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd

• Valeo SA

• TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

• Continental Automotive GmbH

• Standard Motor Products, Inc.

• USUI Co.Ltd

• SCFM Corporation

• Gentherm corporation

• MAHLE Behr

• Nidec corporation

• TATA Toyo

• Jonhson electric

• Delta Fans

• Quntinetal AG

