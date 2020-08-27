Global Automotive Battery Management System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Propulsion Type, Components,Vehicle Type,and Region.

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market was valued at US$ 3.16 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10.97 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.86% during a forecast period.

Based on propulsion type, EV is estimated to hold the largest share of the market due to rising demand for the EV as the government is changing the rules for fuel saving and cost of fuels are increased need of EV is rising among globe. On the basis of vehicle types, the passenger car is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as increasing urbanization, changing the lifestyle of the consumers, and rising disposable income of the consumer’s across the globe.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22584

Growing demand for a battery management system for EV and IC engine vehicle can be attributed to its benefits such as considerable fuel savings and quick response. Various government bodies have imposed certain regulations to mandate EV adoption, instigating immense growth potential in the industry is boosting the market for BMS. BMS have features such as it protects the battery from damage, predicts battery life and maintains the battery in an operational condition are fuelling the market of BMS. Demand for BMS is rising to improve lifecycle of the battery is another factor for the growing market of BMS. Technological advancements are rising in EV and the automotive battery is also propelling the market. Changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income of consumers are major drivers of the BMS market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Production of an electric passenger car is rising in this region. China was counted among the largest automobile market in 2017 whereas India showcased a growth of the utility vehicles by almost 30% in the same year. Rising penetration of electric vehicles will further help in supporting the region’s dominance over the next eight years. Europe is estimated to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the government is planning to restrict the usage of EV and a large number of EV’s are a sale in 2017 in this region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Automotive Battery Management System Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, AVL LIST GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, HORIBA MIRA Ltd., Intel Corporation, Johnson Matthey PLC, Toshiba Corporation., and Calsonic Kansei Corporation.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22584

The Scope of the Report for Market

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market, by Propulsion Type

• IC Engine Vehicle

• EV

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Car

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market, by Components

• Battery IC

• Battery Sensor

• Others

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Analog Devices Inc.

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• AVL LIST GmbH

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Continental AG

• HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• Johnson Matthey PLC

• Toshiba Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Battery Management System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Battery Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Battery Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Battery Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Battery Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Battery Management System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Battery Management System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-battery-management-system-market/22584/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com