Global Vehicle Inverters Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Propulsion Type, Technology Type, Semiconductors Materials Type, Output Power, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Vehicle Inverters Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.38 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The automobile industry has witnessed a continuous increase in the integration of several electronic devices in vehicles. The rising demand for reducing carbon emissions has led to huge innovations and research & development efforts from OEMs and automotive suppliers for the development of components, and compliance with government regulations. Furthermore, the consciousness among the consumers, OEMs, and several suppliers along with a push from the government will boost the demand for vehicle inverters in the market.

However, complexities associated with the integration of vehicle inverters into powering of advanced appliances and applications and diminished usage of inverters for necessary energy sources are expected to restrain the market growth.

According to technology type, IGBT-based vehicle inverters can withstand high voltages as the newer version of electric vehicles needs to have higher output capacity. The IGBT market is expected to grow because of the growing demand for electric vehicles that require high power efficiency and faster switching capabilities. Therefore, driving the growth for IGBT-based vehicle inverters market globally.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as a hub for automobile production and is expected to be the largest market for the vehicle inverters throughout the forecast period. The growing purchasing power of consumers has triggered the demand for automobiles in the region. As well, because of the availability of cheap labor and low production cost, many major OEMs have launched production plants in the region or joined hands with major domestic vehicle manufacturers.

The report covers a recent development in the market for the vehicle inverters such as, in February 2018, Delphi Technologies, PLC launched the first combined inverter and DC/DC converter (CIDD) in the Chinese market. For automakers, these components create a more efficient and lucrative solution delivering higher power density, integrated into a smaller and lighter package.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global vehicle inverters market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global vehicle inverters market.

Scope of the Global Vehicle Inverters Market

Global Vehicle Inverters Market, By Propulsion Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Global Vehicle Inverters Market, By Technology Type

• Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

• Metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET)

Global Vehicle Inverters Market, By Semiconductors Materials Type

• Gallium Nitride

• Silicon

• Silicon Carbide

Global Vehicle Inverters Market, By Output Power

• Less than or equal to 130 KW

• Greater than 130 KW

Global Vehicle Inverters Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Vehicle Inverters Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Vehicle Inverters Market

• Denso

• Delphi Technologies

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Hitachi

• Valeo

• Fuji Electric

• Lear Corporation

• Toshiba

