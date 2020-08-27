Global Automotive Backup Camera Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Application, Rear-view Camera, Monitor and by Region.

Global Automotive Backup Camera Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast.

Automotive backup camera is a special type of video camera that is produced specifically for the purpose of being attached to the rear of a vehicle to aid in backing up, and to alleviate the rear blind spot. It is specifically designed to avoid a backup collision.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Backup Camera Market are the increasing accidents due to human error in driving. New technology with better safety features also propelling the market. The most obvious benefit of a backup camera is that it helps avert injury-causing and potentially fatal back over accidents by expanding the field of vision. Backup cameras helping in parking via more quickly and safely. OEM are also adopting to provide better safety feature via backup camera in different variants. Modern colour displays are allowing the system to change the colour of the guidelines from green to yellow to red as consumer prefer to get closer to an object. Higher cost of camera and Function failure will act as restraint to the market.

Based on Application, Passenger Vehicle is expected to carry the biggest share within the market throughout the forecast period. Increasing in production of passenger vehicle around the globe and changing technology, which has already become standard in many vehicles, is expected to further reduce the number of injuries and fatalities caused by so-called back over crashes in passenger vehicle. Safety advocates had at best mixed feelings over the mandate, arguing to the rule was years in the making of backup camera and the auto industry implementing the changes to be required to do more to protect drivers and their families.

In Trends – Rear View Camera

The Rear View System increase the field of view for the driver, detects additional information for fusion with other parking systems and supports also trailer functions. A scalable camera concept offers from viewing only level up to active steering and break support different setups. One and Two Box designs are possible.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period for Automotive Backup Camera. North America remains the top destination for the market of backup camera in automotive sector due to big presence of key players in the region. North America safety policies are changing and easily adopting to new technology which makes it quite favourites for growth in the U.S. and Canada. U.S. is leading key player in the manufacturing of automotive back-up camera at global market.

The Automotive Backup Camera report includes a study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyse the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report Global Automotive Backup Camera market:

Global Automotive Backup Camera market: By Application

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Backup Camera market: By Rear-view Cameras

• Surface Mounted

• Flush Mounted

• License Mounted

Global Automotive Backup Camera market: By Monitor

• LCD

• LED

• TFT-LCD

Global Automotive Backup Camera market: By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Operating in Global Automotive Backup Camera Market

• DENSO

• Magna International

• Valeo

• Bosch

• Continental

• Delphi

• Quickvu

• Pyle

• Yada

• Camecho

