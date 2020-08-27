Global Multimodal Imaging Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Technology, Application, End-User and Region

Global Multimodal Imaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Multimodal imaging has developed drastically in recent times owing to the rapid increase in the geriatric population and technological advancements in the development of imaging systems, this industry has witnessed a steady growth. Further, significant opportunities from emerging economies have helped to improve the adoption of multimodal imaging systems.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the multimodal imaging market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/34297

Diagnostic imaging centers segment held the dominant XX% market share in 2018. The diagnostic technique is also used in small animal imaging for drug discovery and development procedures. The technique helps in empathetic dynamic biological procedures, gene expression, enzyme and protein activity, progression, treatment of diseases, biodistribution, pharmacodynamics or pharmacokinetics of drug molecule in model organisms. Such imaging data assist researchers in the study of the fundamental aspects of human-system function and dysfunction.

PET/CT segment holds the largest XX% market share and expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for early and accurate cancer diagnosis, growing clinical evidence for the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, increasing applications of PET/CT systems in cardiology, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the technological advancements in the field of PET/CT.

In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing regional market owing to the accelerated economic growth of many countries in this region; growing government focus on the healthcare sector, and rising pharmaceutical research activities. Also, government initiatives towards the development of healthcare facilities and increasing health insurance penetration are the key factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific multimodal imaging market.

The report covers the recent development in the global multimodal imaging market like in 2018, MR Solutions Ltd. launched pre-clinical CT scan models for serial multimodal imaging with MRI and CT scanners.

In 2017, Siemens Healthineers, a part of Siemens AG launched Biograph Vision PET/CT system with reduced crystal elements, proposing a higher spatial resolution that improves lesion detectability in cancer diagnosis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Multimodal Imaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Multimodal Imaging Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/34297

Scope of the Global Multimodal Imaging Market

Global Multimodal Imaging Market, By Technology

• PET/CT Systems

• SPECT/CT Systems

• PET/MR Systems

• OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems

• Other Multimodal Imaging Systems

Global Multimodal Imaging Market, By Application

• Brain & Neurology

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Ophthalmology

• Other Applications

Global Multimodal Imaging Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Other End Users

Global Multimodal Imaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Kay players operating in the Global Multimodal Imaging Market

• Siemens AG

• GE Healthc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Bruker Corporation

• Canon Inc.

• Mediso Ltd.

• MILabs B.V.

• MR Solutions Ltd.

• Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

• Appendix

• Questionnaire

• Available Customization

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Multimodal Imaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Multimodal Imaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Multimodal Imaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Multimodal Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Multimodal Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Multimodal Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Multimodal Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Multimodal Imaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Multimodal Imaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Multimodal Imaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Multimodal Imaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Multimodal Imaging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-multimodal-imaging-market/34297/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com