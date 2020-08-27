Automotive Oil Filter Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Fuel Type, Filter Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and By Region.

Global Automotive oil filter market was valued at USD 3.06 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 4.43 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.72% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.Global Automotive Oil Filter Market Dynamics:

An Automotive oil filter is a filter designed to remove contaminants from engine oil, transmission oil, lubricating oil or hydraulic oil. An Automotive filters extend engine life as they efficiently remove dirt and dust particles that harm internal engine parts, such as pistons and cylinders.

Automotive Oil Filter Market is projected to show high growth opportunity in the original equipment market and aftermarket, owing to the limited life of automotive transmission oil filters. Automotive Oil Filter Market is mainly driven by strict carbon emission norms, in various regions, such as Europe and North America are estimated to drive growth of the global automotive transmission oil filter market.

For example, the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. has created new standards such as national program for greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and fuel economy standards for light-duty vehicles and passenger vehicles. Similarly, German cities are entitled to ban old diesel vehicles according to the European Union rules to reduce air pollution. These factors are expected to propel the overall growth of the global automotive filter market.

However, factors such as demand for an electric vehicle by government and peoples, rising price of combustible fuel like petrol and diesel are expected to restrain the global market over forecast period.

Global Automotive Oil Filter Market Segmentation Analysis:

Automotive Oil Filter Market is segmented into fuel type, filter type, vehicle type, end user, and region. By filter type, the oil filter market is expected to hold highest market share over forecast period in comparison with the fuel filter, which can be reasoned that the oil filters being a critical part of an engine, needs frequent changing than the fuel filters.

By fuel type, gasoline segment held 64% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Globally, every year, the passenger cars produced are predominantly equipped with gasoline powertrain, owing to the technological advancements such as turbochargers and production of ultra-low sulfur diesel.

By vehicle type, passenger vehicle sub-segment is estimated to have the large share in the market mainly due to the increased production and population across the Asia Pacific region. The passenger car segment would be followed by commercial vehicle segments. In terms of supply channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow in terms of volume in the near future. This can be owed to the reasons such as a rise in vehicle fleet and an increase in usage of vehicles for commutation.

Global Automotive Oil Filter Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, APAC held the 36% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Asia-Pacific region comprises countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is dominated by developing countries like India, Japan and China, where the automotive industry is growing at a rapid pace. A number of factors, such as the growing demand for vehicles in developing economies, stringent governmental policies regarding vehicle emissions, and increasing adoption of personal vehicles for daily commutes are driving the Asia-Pacific Automotive Oil Filter Market. APAC is followed by North America and Europe, Latin America.

North America is expected to hold 28% market share of global market over forecast period. The automotive filters aftermarket in North America is driven by the factors such as people’s awareness about the advantages offered by the filter and the people’s practice of do-it-yourself service in the region.

Europe is expected hold xx% market share over forecast period owing to high technological advancements in the automotive industry. The commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of xx% due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.

Latin America holds xx% market share over forecast period. Increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region.

Global Automotive Oil Filter Market Competitive Landscape:

Report covers key development and company profiles of major key players. Some of the key players operating in this market are Mann+Hummel, Affinia Group, Ahlstrom Corporation, Fram/UCI, Cummins Inc., Sogefi SpA, Donaldson Co. Inc., Mahle GmbH, Clarcor Inc., and Denso Corporation. In automotive oil and fuel filters market, Mann+Hummel is the Automotive Oil Filter Market leader. This company has an excellent supply and distribution network across Europe and also globally compared to its peers. The company through its Automotive Original Equipment segment supplies these filters to the automotive OEMs and through Automotive Aftermarket segment to cater the aftermarket/replacement/ market demand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Oil Filter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Oil Filter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Oil Filter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Oil Filter Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Automotive Oil Filter Market:

Automotive Oil Filter Market, By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Automotive Oil Filter Market, By Filter Type

• Fuel Filter

• Engine Oil Filter

• Hydraulic Filter

• Others (Coolant Filter, Etc.)

Automotive Oil Filter Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Oil Filter Market, By Sales Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Automotive Oil Filter Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players of the Automotive Oil Filter Market:

• Mann Hummel

• Affinia Group

• Ahlstrom Corporation

• Fram/UCI

• Cummins Inc.

• Sogefi SpA

• Donaldson Co. Inc.

• Mahle GmbH

• Clarcor Inc.

• K&N Engineering

• BIG Filter

• Affinia Group Inc.

• Denso Corp.

• Donaldson Inc.

• UCI International Inc.

• ACDelco

• Ahlstrom

• Bosch Group

• Gud Holdings

• Hengst

• Hollingsworth & Vose

• Puradyn Filter Technologies

• Roki

• Sogefi

• Tokyo Roki

• Toyota Boshoku

