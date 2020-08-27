Global Automotive Glass Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, by Application, by Material, by Vehicle and by Region.

Global Automotive Glass Market was valued US$16.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Global Automotive Glass Market is segmented into by type, by application, by material, by vehicle and by region. Based on type, Automotive Glass Market is classified into Laminated & Tempered. In application are parted into windshield, sidelite, backlite, Rear Quarter Glass & Side & Rear-View Mirrors. By material are divided into IR-PVB, Metal Coated & Tinted. In Vehicle are segmented into Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles & Heavy Commercial Vehicles. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16890

Driving factors of automotive glass market are rising demand and production of vehicles. Increase in demand and sales of commercial vehicles, government stringent emission norms, and improved vehicle performance, trending smart glass, bullet proof glass, eco-friendly & embedded glass. Rising primary safety from accidents and rising consumer preferences in application of glass in passenger’s cars have created huge demand in market for Automotive Glass Market.

High capital cost required to setup a glass plant and huge cost of smart glass can hamper the growth of Automotive Glass Market.

In terms of type, laminated segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe, decline in bank interest rate, rapid urbanization and rising safety concern. Increasing applications in windshield and growing safety standards, increased safety when compared with tempered glass and also improves the NVH (Noise, Vibration & Harshness) conditions of the vehicles will boost the demand in automotive glass market.

In terms of application, windshield segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Future automobiles will need to satisfy stringent emission standards and the best way to do it with exciting technologies is to reduce accidental damage. Increasing production and demand for passenger are growing much higher than previous period, increasing consumption owing to the better visibility property, improve the centre of gravity of the vehicle and will have a positive impact on the acceleration, braking performance, and fuel economy will have more opportunity in automotive glass market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in disposal income, rapid changes in regulations to make transportation more advancing on the technology front and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in automotive glass market. China is the biggest producer of automobiles in the world. Northern America region is projected to be the second largest Automotive Glass Market.

Dura Automotive Systems, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson, Webasto, Gentex Corporation, Pilkington Glass, PPG Industries, Corning, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Glas Trösch Holding AG, LKQ Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Magna International Inc., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Guardian Industries Corporation.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/16890

The scope of the Report Global Automotive Glass Market:

Global Automotive Glass Market: By Type

• Laminated

• Tempered

Global Automotive Glass Market: By Application

• Windshield

• Sidelite

• Backlite

• Rear Quarter Glass

• Side & Rear-View Mirrors

Global Automotive Glass Market: By Material

• IR-PVB

• Metal Coated

• Tinted

Global Automotive Glass Market: By Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Glass Market: By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed Global Automotive Glass Market in the Report:

• Dura Automotive Systems

• Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

• Samvardhana Motherson

• Webasto

• Gentex Corporation

• Pilkington Glass

• PPG Industries

• Corning

• Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.

• Central Glass Co., Ltd.

• Glas Trösch Holding AG

• LKQ Corporation

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Magna International Inc.

• Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Guardian Industries Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Glass Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Glass Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Glass Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Glass by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Glass Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Glass Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Glass Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Glass Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-glass-market/16890/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com