Global Diagnostic Imaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Products, Applications, End-User, and Geography

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 35.67 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The prevalence of chronic diseases pertaining to respiratory, brain, and cardiovascular conditions is increasing. The increasing geriatric population along with the sedentary lifestyle is further facilitating the incidence of these chronic diseases. Based on data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 31.0% of the population was affected with cardiovascular diseases in 2016. With the rising number of cases, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems is expected to grow as these systems help in early detection of the diseases. Major factors driving the growth of this industry is increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic disease and rising ageing demographics, which is expected to boost the demand for diagnostic imaging across the globe.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is segmented by products, applications, end-user, and geography. Application segment is sub-segmented as OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, and Oncology. Cardiology application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period due to rising incidences of chronic diseases year by year. Products segment is bifurcated as X-ray Imaging, MRI, Ultrasound, CT, and Nuclear Imaging. X-ray system segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopaedic injuries and accidents and the demand for point of care testing, which is facilitating the sale of portable devices. The end-user segment is further sub-segmented as Hospitals and Imaging Centers. The market based on geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Advancement in the medical and diagnostic imaging devices have enhanced the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cardiovascular and cancer, and are also expected to support market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Diagnostic Imaging Market in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. The factor coupled with ageing population and rise of chronic diseases in the U.S and Canada is expected to drive the growth of the medical imaging industry in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Diagnostic Imaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Diagnostic Imaging Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application:

• OB/GYN

• MSK

• Cardiology

• Oncology

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Products:

• X-ray Imaging

• Digital

• Analog

• MRI

• Closed

• Open

• Ultrasound

• CT

• Nuclear Imaging

• SPECT

• Hybrid PET

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By End-User:

• Hospitals

• Imaging centers

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Are:

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare GmBH

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Esaote S.p.A

• Hologic, Inc.

• Fujifilm Corporation

• Samsung Medison

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Ziehm Imaging Inc

• Boston Scientific

• Varex Medical Systems

• Analogic Corp.

• Abirex Inc.

• Mindray Medical International

• Konica Minolta

• NeuSoft Medical

