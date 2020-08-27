Global Label Free Detection Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Products, Application, End User, and by Geography

Global Label Free Detection Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period.

Inventions in label-free detection technologies, growing drug discovery programs through research corporations between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes, and growth in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to support label free detection market growth. The expansion of more sensitive label-free technologies and growing life science research activities in emerging markets are expected to provide a range of growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of instruments is a major factor restricting market growth. The shortage of skilled professionals and unclear FDA guidelines are also expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of technology used, surface plasmon resonance technology segment has the largest share in the global label free detection market. This is primarily because of its wide application range and compatibility with wide range of biomolecules. However, bio-layer interferometry segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Interferometry provides advantages like less fluctuation in the refractive index of the samples being tested and microfluidic-free nature of bio-layer interferometry label-free detection systems.

Techniques involving micro-plates are preferred for label free detection systems but these systems are high cost equipment ranging in the price of 100,000 USD to 500,000 USD, often equipped with gold sensors which puts additional replacement cost in scenarios where sensors need to replacement because of its wear and tear issues. Consequently, the high cost of instruments in label free detection, is a limiting factor for the growth of the global label free detection market. Other factor that is hampering market growth includes issues in sensitivity and throughput of label free detection techniques.

On the basis of geography, the label free detection market is expected to lead by North America on account of high demand from research centers and pharmaceutical companies. With increasing advancements, the demand for these devices are expected to grow, thus boosting the market. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for label free detection techniques because of advancements in technology. In addition to this, Asia Pacific too, has been showing remarkable growth because of a rise in the awareness levels about this techniques and a surge in initiatives taken by government to improve healthcare infrastructure.

In conclusion, Label-Free Detection Market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market based on leading players, present, past and futuristic data which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Label-Free Detection Market competitors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Label Free Detection market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Label Free Detection Market

Global Label Free Detection Market, By Technology

• Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy

• Bio-layer Interferometry

• Surface Plasmon Resonance

• Optical Waveguide Grating Technology

Global Label Free Detection Market, By Products

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Biosensor chips

• Microplates

Global Label Free Detection Market, By Application

• Binding Thermodynamics

• Binding Kinetics

• Hit Confirmation

• Lead generation

Global Label Free Detection Market, By End User

• Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic Research Institutes

• Others

Global Label Free Detection Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Label Free Detection Market

• General Electric

• Danaher, PerkinElmer Inc.

• AMETEK

• Roche

• Corning

• Hitachi

• HORIBA

• Shimadzu

• TA Instruments.

• Mettler-Toledo

• Spectris (Malvern PANalytical)

• BiOptix

• Wyatt Technology

• ACEA BIO

• Attana

• NanoTemper Technologies

• Affinité Instrument,

• Nicoya Lifesciences,

• Applied Photophysics,

• Biosensing Instrument.,

• Unchained Labs.

• BioNavis,

• Insplorion A,

• LUMICKS.

