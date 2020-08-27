Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market-Industry Analysis and forecast (2019–2027) -By Age Group, End-Users, and Region.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.5% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Ultrasound is painless and safe. Pediatric ultrasound is a better method of making images of a child’s abdomen for the sake of inspection. General body parts that can be diagnosed by ultrasound contain the stomach, kidneys, uterus, spleen, pancreas and appendix.

The pediatric ultrasound market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the pediatric ultrasound market globally. The upward investment by the hospital and government facilities for better healthcare is projected to drive the pediatric ultrasound market. The major players are occupied in introducing the products with inventive technology. The cardiology in pediatric ultrasound market has thriven thanks to a large number of technological developments in the industry. Moreover, huge untapped growth market opportunities in developing and fewer developed economies are also expected to drive the market for pediatric ultrasounds in future. On the other hand, lack of experienced and skilled sonographers or pediatric cardiologists globally restrains the pediatric ultrasound market growth.

By end-user, the hospital segment was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.30% over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing collaboration activities by market companies with hospitals to advance pediatric care. For instance, in Nov 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center cooperated to lower the cost of pediatric care and help with patient monitoring, diagnostic imaging, respiratory solutions and clinical informatics. Likewise, the MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the pediatric ultrasound market size.

The report also offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the pediatric ultrasound market, namely, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. Among this, North America accounted for the largest pediatric ultrasound market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX Mn; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.10% during 2019-2027. This is attributed to the arrival of new technologies and favourable reimbursement development for diagnostics in the USA.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the pediatric ultrasound market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.23% during the forecast. This is because of the high acceptance rate of advanced technologies for diagnosis in European countries and the high rate of heart diseases among youths like obesity, smoking. The Middle East and Africa is at a nascent stage to the market for pediatric ultrasound and likely to register a decent growth to the market over 2019-2027.

The competitive landscape section in the pediatric ultrasound market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. General Electric Company is among the top companies engaged in the manufacturing and development of diagnostic ultrasound systems. The GE Company focuses on keeping its leading position in the market for ultrasound over pipeline advance and product commercialization.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market, By Age Group

• Newborns (aged 04 weeks)

• Infants (aged 4 weeks to 1 year)

• Toddlers (aged 13 years)

• Preschoolers (aged 46 years)

• School-aged Children (aged 613 years)

• Adolescents (aged 1319 years)

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Pediatric Clinics

• Others

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in the Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens AG

• Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

• Analogic Corporation

• Esaote SpA

• Fujifilm Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Toshiba Corporation

