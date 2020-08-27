Global Media Monitoring Tools Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Component, by End User, by Application and by Region.

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market was valued at USD 2.87 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 7.85 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.40% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Media Monitoring Tools Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and is expected to short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Dynamics:

Media has been evolving rapidly and presenting a wide range of new challenges and opportunities for businesses to capture the attention of customers. A series of developments, ranging from major acquisitions and closures, new privacy regulations, increasing adoption of AI and a rise of messaging apps and “dark social”, to name a few, have been disrupting and shaping the industry. Social Media Monitoring is the continuous systematic observation and analysis of social media networks and social communities. It supports a quick overview and insight into topics and opinions on the social web. Growing digital platforms such as online newspaper & magazines, e-books, and emergence of social media is mainly driving the growth of the global media monitoring tools market.

Moreover, various factors such as an increasing number of young subscribers on various social media platforms, increasing penetration of smart phones, and development in mobile applications are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global media monitoring tools market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as issues related to cyber security, continuously increasing databases, and lack of professional workforce are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market segmented by application, by end user, by component and by region. By component, Software Platform component led the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. By application, Sales and Marketing Management application segment held 35.67% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Large enterprise are using multiple sales and marketing tools across the organizations for continuous monitoring, publishing, customer services or specific project, to broaden their understanding of the tools and their new capabilities. Sales and Marketing Management is followed by Customer experience management and Digital Asset Management. Customer experience management is expected to hold 29.21% of market share over forecast period. Start-up, small and midsize companies are adopting social media tools and services to monitor and analyze social media communications and activities and reach their potential customers in an efficient and effective manner.

By geography, North American held 39.09% of global market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period due to increasing investment on digital advertising solutions. The majority of Media Monitoring Tools vendors such as Pinterest, Inc., Twitter Inc., Cyfe, Inc., and Google are based in North America region. North America is followed by Europe and APAC. Europe is expected to hold 34.56% of market share over forecast period owing to presence of major vendors such as like Mention Solutions SAS, Brand24 S.A., and BuzzSumo Limited are expanding their presence in the region. Moreover the rising penetration of cloud and increasing digitalization in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% over forecast period due increasing social media users, and increasing preference for market intelligence solutions.

The global market for media monitoring tools is highly competitive. Report covers in depth analysis of key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and followers. Some of the key players covered in this report are Hootsuite Inc., Cision US Inc., Meltwater, Agility PR Solutions LLC, Mention, Trendkite, M-Brain, NASDAQ Inc., Critical Mention, and BurrellesLuce. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, expansion, joint ventures, strategic alliances, patent and new product launches to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Media Monitoring Tools Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Media Monitoring Tools Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Media Monitoring Tools Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Media Monitoring Tools Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Media Monitoring Tools Market

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Segmentation by Component

• Software Platform

• Professional Services

• Consulting Services

• Managed Services

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Segmentation by Application

• Customer experience management

• Network security management

• Digital Asset Management

• Sales and Marketing Management

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Segmentation End Users

• BFSI

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• IT and Telecommunication

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Latin America

• MEA and Africa

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Major Key Players

• Salesforce

• BuzzSumo

• Hootsuite

• Oracle

• Klout

• Lithium Technologies

• Zoho

• Union Metrics

• Sysomos

• Webtrends

• Google Inc.

• Mention Solutions SAS

• Brand24 S.A.

• BuzzSumo Limited

• Pinterest, Inc.

• Twitter Inc.

• Cyfe, Inc.

• SumAll Inc.

• Tailwind Capital Group

• Klear

