Global Cable Conduit Systems Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, End Use, and by Geography

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market was valued US$ 4.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10.68 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period.

Significant growth in construction sector in BRICS economies, infrastructure development projects in MENA and recovering construction sector in the developed regions, superior advantages of cable conduit wiring over other wiring techniques, increase in global energy demands are key factors for boosting the global market of cable conduit systems.Development of advanced materials for conduit systems manufacturing provides opportunity for this market. On the other hand high installation and alteration costs of cable conduit systems and volatility in raw material prices hamper the growth of global cable conduit systems market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Flexible cable conduits are expected to depict a growth rate faster than rigid cable conduits because of the ease in installation that they provide. The highest revenue in the flexible conduits market is generated by flexible metallic conduits. However, flexible non-metallic conduits are expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Flexible non-metallic conduits are made of materials cheaper than its metallic counterpart.

The construction industry is expected to account for the largest market share, because of the booming construction activities in both developed and developing countries (such as India, China, and Brazil). The construction industry recorded a steady growth rate of 2.4%, in 2016, and is expected to gain momentum, over the forecast period. In 2017, global construction output reached USD 8.8 trillion, from USD 7.9 trillion in 2012. As per a consensus forecast, the US construction industry is registered a 4% growth in 2018, with the residential sector poised to record the highest growth of 6% and the non-residential and non-building sectors expected to record growth rates of about 2% and 4%, respectively.

By region, the North American segment accounted for the largest share in the global cable conduit market, because of the implementation of stringent safety regulations and increase in construction activities. Currently, the United States is leading the cable conduit market, because of stringent regulations that mandate the usage of conduit system installations, mostly in the industrial manufacturing sector. This significantly fuels the need for cable conduit systems, in North America. The upcoming construction and residential projects over the forecast period are also expected to contribute to the growth of the North American segment of the market studied.Asia-Pacific is supposed to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, the major contributing factor being the robust infrastructural development and urbanization. The European markets are currently experiencing a slow growth period but are expected to turnaround the market conditions with the rapid expansion of related sectors and promising industrial growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Cable Conduit Systems market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Cable Conduit Systems Market

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market, By Type

• Rigid Cable Conduit System

• Flexible Cable Conduit System

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market, By End Use

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• IT &Telecommunication

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cable Conduit Systems Market

• Atkore International.

• Aliaxis Group.

• Thomas & Betts.

• Legrand.

• Schneider Electric.

• Hubbell.

• Electri-Flex Company.

• Eaton Corporation PLC.

• Robroy Industries.

• Champion Fiberglass Inc.

• Dura-Line Holdings Inc.

• HellermannTyton.

• Prime Conduit

