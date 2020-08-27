Global Electric Blankets Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region.

Global Electric Blankets Market was valued US$ 350 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 550.20 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.67 % during a forecast period.

An electric blanket is useful to heat the bed to a certain level before sleeping to preserve the occupant cosiness and warmth. The blanket contains a control unit, which permits the user to adjust the temperature. Generally, electric blankets work on 12-24 volts.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Electric blankets offer a cost-effective and convenient features. They are less expensive than heaters. They are widely used in the polar or temperate regions in the long and harsh winters. The customers are preferring electric blanket to save substantially on their electric bills to satisfy their needs. In the current market scenario, the electric blankets market is expected to witness a steady growth because of the increase in awareness among consumers across the globe with acceptance of the benefits associated with the product.

On the other hand, the seasonability of the electric blankets coupled with cautious usage is limiting the market growth in the global electric blankets market. Electric Blankets are winter seasonable products, which mainly sold to consumers in the winter season. Additionally, the improper usage of an electric blanket makes a dangerous risk to bed. A high core body temperature may also cause harm to humans.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/37912/

The different types of electric blankets are available in the global market. Underblanket provides optimum heat from below. It is well suited for the consumer base across the globe where the cold climate demands an optimal level of warming. Furthermore, over blankets are widely preferred in the United States and Canada.

In the heavy winter season, electric under blankets become a necessity for the household end user. The demand in the market initiated the advancement of electric blankets. These blankets can be warmed before usage. Additionally, it offers a large range of features which is extremely demanded by the consumers to obtain optimum comfort.

Region-wise, the Europe region is projected to be a leading in the global electric blankets market. An introduction of electric blankets and flexible heating products into the global market the European markets have experienced a significant change in consumer trends. The European market is experiencing exponential growth over the American market in terms of electric blankets because of the seasonality aspects prevalent in America. The demand for an electric under blankets is increasing because of its cost-cutting advantages. In the region, families are investing in electric under blankets and other flexible heating devices to contest the cold climate instead of going for smart homes and appliances.

The extensive use of electric under blankets Europe has encouraged manufacturers to invest more in these products and come up with innovations. New technologies like waterproof blankets, blankets powered by batteries, rechargeable blankets, lightweight under blankets and machine washable blankets are expected to boost the market growth in the Europe region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Electric Blankets Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/37912/

The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Blankets Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the Global Electric Blankets Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Blankets Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Electric Blankets Market

Global Electric Blankets Market, By Product Type

• Over Blankets

• Under Blankets

• Electric Pads

Global Electric Blankets Market, By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Global Electric Blankets Market, By End User

• Hotels

• Hospitals

• Households

Global Electric Blankets Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Electric Blankets Market

• Argos

• Lakeland

• Dreamland

• Morphy Richards

• Beurer

• Silentnight

• Slumberdown

• Sunbeam

• Lakeland

• Sleepwell

• Biddeford Blankets

• Rainbow Group

• Caiyang

• Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric

• Qingdao Qindao Electric

• Perfect Fit Industries, LLC.

• Tenacta Group S.p.A.

• Bokuk Electronics CO.

• Morphy Richards

Major Table Electric Blankets Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Electric Blankets Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn )

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Electric Blankets Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-electric-blankets-market/37912/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com