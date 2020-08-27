Opening Bell for Service Robotics Market after impact of COVID-19 by Demand, Industry Growth, Leading Player and Forecast up to 2027

The service robotics are the robots intended to assist humans and perform useful tasks, excluding manufacturing and industrial automation applications. The service robotics operate semi- or fully automatically and are accomplished in performing tedious & dangerous tasks, and offering enhanced efficiency and increased safety. The professional service robots are employed in different industries, including healthcare, agriculture, defense and security, logistics, forestry, construction, and professional cleaning, among others, whereas personal service robots are utilized for domestic and entertainment purposes.

Leading players of Service Robotics Market:

3DR, Cyberdyne Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd, HARVEST CROO, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., iRobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime, Neato Robotics, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, SoftBank Robotics

The “Global Service Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Service Robotics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Service Robotics market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Service Robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Professional, Personal and Domestic

Segmentation by Application:

Domestic, Medical, Defense, Rescue and Security, Inspection and Maintenance, Construction and Demolition, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Service Robotics market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Service Robotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Service Robotics Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Service Robotics Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Service Robotics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

