Global Massage Oil Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Product, Demography, Application, and Region

Global Massage Oil Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.82 % from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.



Global Massage Oil Market Overview:

Intensive consciousness campaigns by international associations like the America Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), & the International Massage Association (IMA) will present promising development chances for the massage oil market. The global massage oil market shows a stable growth path with 7.82% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing recognition from the chiropractor community donates significantly to massage therapy revenue. Occurrence of complete healthcare for pain management, & physical harms will endure to boost development for massage therapies, & massage oils. Tech-driven improvements in removal processes equip producers with the correct set of tools to garner sales. Market companies are distinguishing products on essential oil ingredients & product packing.

Spa & Wellness centers account for the major market value share with over 54 percent incomes coming from this application sector. Further, the growing consciousness about the medical aids of massage therapy show an important role in the development of the massage oil market. On this backdrop, the medical therapeutics application sector proposals the most remunerative chances with a remarkable 6 percent CAGR through 2027. Acceptance in medical research of massage therapies like deep tissue, Thai, & Swedish massage, doings as a central influence for acceptance of massage oils in medical therapeutics. Rising and falling number of health conditions like prenatal depression, autism, hypertension, dementia, & Parkinson’s condition permit the usage of massage therapy & massage oils from the medical sector.

Europe to Remain in Forefront of Global Sales

Europe holds more than 35 percent share of the global market value. Growing disposable income of millennial customers gives massage therapists the chance to draw, engage, & delight consumers. Fast expansion of spa salons in nations like the UK, France, Italy, & Germany drive request from this region. Golf ball, hot stone, lymphatic, & sports massage are some important massage therapies which generate extreme demand for massage oils. Wealthy opportunities can be seen in Asia Pacific states with a booming digital economy. Countries such as Indonesia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia are witnessing an increase in disposable income of customers. When joined with increasing work pressure & hectic lifestyles, customers are likely to rise spending on massage treatments.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Stores, & public services are under the microscope of medical establishments. Brick & mortar retail has come to a standstill in numerous republics. For example, Italy has the extreme number of COVID-19 cases, & the government has compulsory strict lock-down actions resulting in the closing of spa & wellness centers, & medical therapy centers. Alike circumstances through the globe pose solid restraints to the development of the massage oils market during the forecast period.

Producers will find profitable prospects in emerging nations with low COVID-19 impact like India. These nations will resume trade as usual sooner than other county markets.

As the hostile effect of COVID-19 pandemic, market companies are shifting their attention on restructuring production routes, & connecting strict quality standards to ensure customer safety. Online distribution channels will be the highest priority for key players. Customer trends like social distancing will result in the acceptance of online modes of shopping as customers look to avoid packed areas. Improvements in retail store experience by restructuring the store plans of spa & wellness centres, & medical massage therapy centres is a fiscally satisfying initiative.

The recovery post COVID-19 is dependent on numerous stakeholders of the massage oil market like raw material traders, clients, trade regulations of import and export routes. However, massage oil manufacturers can use this state to create an online occurrence. Social media, video streaming, & online shopping have increased important traction for every type of product. Effective content marketing plans will care massage oil producers withstand the COVID-19 impact on global economy.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Massage Oil Market, By Product

• Olive Oil

• Almond Oil

• Coconut Oil

• Citrus Oil

• Others

Global Massage Oil Market, By Demographic

• Adult

• Baby

Global Massage Oil Market, By Application

• Spa and Wellness Centers

• Medical Therapeutics

• Others

Global Massage Oil Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Massage Oil Market Key Players

• Bon Vital

• Fabulous Frannie

• The Body Shop

• Biotone

• Bath & Body Works

• Aura Cacia

• Master Massage

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Natural Bath and Body Products

• The Massage Oil Shop

• Kneipp

• Scandle Candle

• Nature’s Alchemy

• Raven Moonlight Botanicals

• Soothing Touch

