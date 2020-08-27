Global Sodium Dichromate Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) -by Application, by Region.

Global Sodium Dichromate Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2020- 2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Sodium Dichromate Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Sodium Dichromate Market Dynamics;

Sodium dichromate is sold in both solution and crystalline forms. It has bright orange colour and has a molecular weight of 298 grams/mol (g/mol). It is also known as sodium bichromate dihydrate. The chemical formula for the compound is Na2Cr2O7 2H2O. It is highly soluble in water. Various factors such as growing demand for sodium dichromate to manufacture colored glasses and ceramic glazes, increasing use in pigments applications, growing use as colour moderator in paints and dye industry are mainly driving the sodium dichromate market over forecast period. Growing use of sodium dichromate in construction and metal finishing industries coupled with growing population and disposable income in various emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India, and South Asian countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for sodium dichromate market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as stringent regulations pertaining to use of sodium dichromate, it is hazardous to skin and eyes, less adoption in many underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Sodium Dichromate Market is segmented by application and by region. By application, pigment industry held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. In the paints and pigments industry, sodium chromium compounds such as zinc, calcium, strontium or barium are used as additive to manufacture paints, printing inks, paper colours etc. Pigments application industry is followed by metal finishing and leather tannings. Metal finishing industry is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period. Sodium chromate are used as corrosion inhibitors in metal finishing as they are resistant to light, heat, acids and alkalis. Moreover, Sodium Dichromate finds applications in the leather tanning and wood preservatives as well. It is generally used as a mordant and chemical intermediate in leather & tanning and wood preservative applications. Apart from these regulator applications, sodium dichromate is also used as an ingredient in manufacturing of colored glasses and ceramic glazes.

By geography, APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as growing use of eco-friendly products such as pigments and wood products, rapid industrialization, urbanisation, and rising infrastructure coupled with growing disposable income are driving the market growth over the forecast period. China held the highest market share in terms both value and volume. APAC is followed by Europe and North America. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to growing demand for sodium dichromate in food packaging, metal finishing, and construction sector. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In the United States, the demand for sodium dichromate was 219,174.92 metric tons in 2019 and is expected to reach 258,819.38 metric tons in by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.1% over forecast period. This growth in demand is supported by increasing use of sodium dichromate in the manufacture of wood preservatives.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sodium Dichromate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Sodium Dichromate Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Sodium Dichromate Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sodium Dichromate Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Sodium Dichromate Market

Global Sodium Dichromate Market Segmentation by Application

• Metal Finishing

• Pigments

• Wood Preservative

• Leather Tanning

• Others

Global Sodium Dichromate Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Sodium Dichromate Market Major Players

• Elementis plc (U.K)

• Soda Sanayii (Turkey)

• Lanxess (Germany)

• Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)

• Yin He Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

• Sichuan Chemical Group Co., Ltd (China)

• Vishnu Chemicals (India)

• Haining Peace Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

• ELEMENTIS CHROMIUM, LP

• Gansu Qiyuan Chromate-Chemical Production Co., Limited (China)

• Tianjin Mingyang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (China).

• Vishnu Chemicals

• Occidental Chemical Corporation (Oxychem-Castle Hayne Plant)

• Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Group

