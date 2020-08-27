Global Cellulose Gum Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

Global Cellulose Gum Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.01 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Cellulose gum (CMC or Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose) is a thickening agent. It is used in all types of food products. Various low-fat products and diet use food additives like cellulose gum to give food a thicker and creamier consistency. It became more attractive for consumers.

Global Cellulose Gum Market Drivers & Restraints:

Cellulose gum is used in all types of current food products like bread, dairy products, etc. To give texture and volume to food products cellulose gum is mainly used. It is labeled and considered as organic because cellulose gum is mostly found in packaged foods. Cellulose gum is separated into industrial grade and food grade. Again Industrial grade is split into technical grade cellulose gum and semi-purified cellulose gum.

Cellulose gum is produced by cotton seed’s cell walls and wood pulp. Cellulose gum is used in ice cream to avoid crystallization of sugar. Also, it is used in beer to stabilize the foam. Furthermore, this type of additive is considered to stabilize the foam, hold the sugar from crystallizing, and improve the texture of food products.

Cellulose gum is easily available, so it has found usage in almost everything. It is used in tortillas and yogurt. Cellulose gum keeps the moisture, it stabilizes the protein and enhances texture. Cellulose gum is a multipurpose substance. It is applicable in many areas such as pharmaceuticals, detergents, diet pills, textiles, household products, and paper industry, etc.

Growing awareness of people about health and a healthy diet, changing lifestyles of people is boosting the cellulose gum market in the coming years. Again, people who give more preference to eat low-fat food are also contributing to the cellulose gum market. Rising demand for cellulose gum for dairy blends products due to its benefits like steady performance in beverages. Again, it is the capacity to increase the taste and improve resistance to high temperatures. The increasing use of cellulose gum in different food products such as dairy products and bread, etc. gives growth to the cellulose gum market.

On the other hand, cellulose gum is allergic sometimes and that hinders the growth of the cellulose gum market. Additionally, there is a misunderstanding that cellulose gum is a fiber-rich food. But cellulose gum does not contain as much fiber as natural foods according to CSPI. Again, increasing number of substitutes for cellulose gum in the market is hampering the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising use of cellulose gum in various industries of developing countries opens new opportunities for the cellulose gum market.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the global cellulose gum market is divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Significant growth in the cellulose gum market is shown in all these regions. Asia Pacific region has a major share in the market. It is expected that Singapore, Vietnam, and Korea are the major consumers of cellulose gum. Again, North America and Europe show good growth in the global cellulose gum market in the coming years due to the rise in the consumption of cellulose gum. In South America, there is also good demand for cellulose gum and it shows notable growth in the global cellulose gum market in the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cellulose Gum Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cellulose Gum Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cellulose Gum Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cellulose Gum Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cellulose Gum Market

Global Cellulose Gum Market, By Product Type

• Food Grade

• Industrial Grade

Global Cellulose Gum Market, By Application

• Thickener

• Binder

• Emulsion Stabilizer

• Film Former

• Others

Global Cellulose Gum Market, By End-user

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oil & Gas

• Detergents

• Paper Industry

• Paints & Adhesives

• Others

Global Cellulose Gum Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cellulose Gum Market

• Daicel Corporation

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Química Amtex S.A. De C.V

• CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (Subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corporation Company)

• AKZO Nobel N.V

• DKS Co. Ltd.

• UGUR Seluloz Kimya A.S.

