Global Home Infusion Therapy Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Product, Application and Region.

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.2% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 32.4 Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Home infusion therapy includes the subcutaneous or intravenous administration of medicines or biological to an individual at home. The components required to perform home infusion contain the equipment like a pump, drug, such as immune globulin, antivirals, and supplies like catheters and tubing. Similarly, nursing services are needed to educate and train the patient on the safe management of infusion drugs in the home.

Various government & non-government programs are approved to spread awareness among people regarding home infusion therapy. On 25 June 2020, The CMS (Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services) issued a projected rule (i.e. CMS-1730-P) that updates the CY-2021 services for home infusion therapy payment rates by the CY-2021 physician pay schedule amounts and amends regulations to except services of home infusion therapy from home health services. The MMR report analyzes various factors which have been driving the global home infusion therapy market in the past. The report also showcases the opportunities available in the home infusion therapy market which may act as future drivers for the global market.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Penetration of home infusion therapy services is growing as industry constituents well understand the preferences of outpatient treatment and cost savings.

• Shift to lower-cost, high-quality alternate site providers:

 Approximately 90% cost savings when compared to the same infusion care conducted in an organized setting

 Preference for lower cost, high-quality patient treatment will continue to upsurge demand for at-home infusion services.

• Preferences of patient continue to shift toward alternate site care or at-home for non-financial reasons.

 Nearly 85% of Americans outlook the availability of long-term care services in the home as very important.

 Aging population more expected to develop conditions needing infusion therapy.

The report covers the segments in the home infusion therapy market such as product and application. By product, needleless connectors segment dominated the home infusion therapy market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.25%. Needleless connectors enable smooth surgeries; provide improved safety and aid in observing to good clinical practices.

North America is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in the home infusion therapy market which is attributed to the presence of major companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies in the USA. Also, the penetration of different services of home infusion and growth of another healthcare setting is contributing to the growth of the North America market. The APAC home infusion therapy market is expected to register the fastest growth in the future, because of growing awareness about technologically advanced home infusion therapies and surging healthcare spending.

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the home infusion therapy market globally. Such as, in 2017, Braun Melsungen AG announced the launch of Easy pump Infusion Pump System for patients and healthcare specialists that ensured effective and safe administration of medication.

Players in the global home infusion therapy market are more focused on enhancing their service offerings through various strategic approaches. In 2018, Baxter Company collaborated with the Enteral Nutrition and American Society for Parenteral launched SmartPN tool for aiding to decrease clinical malnutrition.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Home Infusion Therapy Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, By Product

• Infusion Pump

• Intravenous Sets

• IV Cannulas

• Needleless Connectors

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, By Application

• Anti-infective

• Hydration Therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Enteral Nutrition

• Parenteral Nutrition

• Specialty Pharmaceuticals

• Other

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in Global Home Infusion Therapy Market

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Baxter

• Care Fusion Corporation

• Hospira, Inc.

• AccuVein

• Stryker Corporation

• Vuetek Scientific

• Smiths medical

• IV-EYE

• Veinlite

• Aetna

• Continuum Rx

• Evena

• Carecentrix

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Axela Care

• Tricare

• Eli Lilly and Company

