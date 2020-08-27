Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Product Type, End-Users, and Region.

Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX 89.2 Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Bench top autoclave is a low-volume capacity autoclave that is used for dental uses. Bench top autoclaves can simply accommodate small batches of supplies or instruments. They are used for the rapid sterilization of small device.

The MMR report analyzes factors affecting the bench top dental autoclave market from both demand and supply side and further estimates market dynamics affecting the market during 2019-2027 i.e., drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The demand for automatic bench top dental autoclave is growing, on account of its ability to fasten results and reduces error which is one of the main factors accounting for the segment’s fast growth. Moreover, European and American economies pursuing device automation is likely to positively impact market growth during 2019-2027. On the flipside, collective efforts from leading players and government to generate awareness about the hygiene of environment and reduction in the cost of tools would ultimately reduce the impact of the exceeding restraints throughout the forecast period.

By product type, pre and post-vacuum segment dominated the bench top dental autoclave market, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.20%. The pre- and post-vacuum technique allows eliminating cold air removal and rapid drying process for the dentistry tools, because of which the implementation of these devices is higher as compared to other dental autoclaves.

Based on end-user, clinics/hospitals segment is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in bench top dental autoclave market, thanks to increasing the number of cosmetic dental operations which has generated high demand for sophisticated dental facilities. Likewise, the MMR report covers the segments in the bench top dental autoclave market such as product type and end-user.

North America bench top dental autoclave market was valued US$ XX Mn.in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.23% during the forecast period. Main factors attributing to its large share contain the presence of relatively higher healthcare spending, large dental process volumes and patient awareness levels. The wide presence of government initiatives implementing and monitoring medical device sterilization in the USA is also expected to fuel market growth.

The US bench top dental autoclaves market is projected to witness over XX.81% CAGR during 2019-2027. This is owing to the awareness about dental health between all age groups and the growing incidence of oral disorders. Accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities coupled with modest healthcare spending in the US will prove helpful for business development.

Major players in the global bench top dental autoclaves market are more focused on improving their service & product offerings through many strategic approaches. Such as, in Jan 2018, the Flight Dental Systems Company announced the launch of Flight CLAVE-B Pre- and Post-Vacuum Autoclave. The new class-B autoclave is included with a self-regulating steam producer to confirm LCD, rapid sterilization cycles, a double locking system and stainless steel chamber.

In Sept 2019, Midmark Company launched an updated version of Mid-mark M9 and M11 steam sterilizers with the innovative drying competences coupled with optional printer addition to prepare instant documentation. These devices are predictable to offer the reliability and simplicity dental practices essential to efficient care, deliver safely.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market

Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market, By Product Type

• Pre- and post-vacuum

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic

Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market, By End-users

• Clinics/hospitals

• Academics/institutes

• Research laboratories

Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in Global Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market

• Tuttnauer

• W&H Dentalwerk International

• Fona Dental

• Melag

• Midmark

• Antonio Matachana

• Flight Dental Systems

• Straumann

• Cook Medical

• Dentsply International Inc.

• 3M ESPE

• Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

• ThermoFisher Scientifics

• W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH.

• Kerr Corp

• Systec GmbH

